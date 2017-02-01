Trump's Pivot; Sally Yates; Koch Concerns; Divisive Words, Healing Words

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, February 1, 2017. On this date in 1861, delegates at a state convention voted to secede from the Union. The vote was 166 to 8.

Exactly one year later, as the Civil War unfolded from Galveston to the shores of the Potomac, the Atlantic Monthly published an eloquent rebuttal that would help turn the tide against Texas and its 10 fellow rebel states.

When the Southern states seceded from the Union in 1861 they did not coyly invoke academic concerns about “states’ rights.” They proclaimed defiantly and unapologetically that they were doing so to preserve slavery within their borders. Here is the language from Texas’s “declaration of causes” at the secession convention that took place 156 years ago today:

“[Texas] was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery -- the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits -- a relation that had existed from the first settlement of her wilderness by the white race, and which her people intended should exist in all future time.”

The Northern states, the Texas declaration continued, were controlled by “a great sectional party” that had fostered “an unnatural feeling of hostility to these Southern States and their beneficent and patriarchal system of African slavery.” This Republican Party, headed by Abraham Lincoln, was to be condemned for “proclaiming the debasing doctrine of equality of all men, irrespective of race or color-- a doctrine at war with nature, in opposition to the experience of mankind, and in violation of the plainest revelations of Divine Law.”

A year later, The Atlantic Monthly provided an impassioned response to this argument. It came in the form of Julia Ward Howe’s rousing poem. “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” was promptly set to music in the ranks of the Union Army (the preferred tune being an up-tempo version of “John Brown’s Body,” which itself was appropriated from an older song).

The words of that hymn, and the sentiments it rallies, have been an American touchstone through the years. It was invoked in the National Cathedral after 9/11, and perhaps most memorably by Martin Luther King Jr. on the capitol steps in Montgomery, Ala., in March of 1965. “How long?” King asked. “Not long. Because mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord. He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored…”

Before “black is beautiful” became a rallying cry for young African-Americans, Langston Hughes sought to make the same point. “The night is beautiful,” Hughes wrote. “So the faces of my people. The stars are beautiful. So the eyes of my people.”

In the most careful reading of his words, however, one sees that Hughes was searching for the universal traits that bind people together. He was born 115 years ago today, and in 1967, the last year of his life, he was asked to write a one-sentence synopsis of his body of work.

Here is what he produced: “My seeking has been to explain and illuminate the Negro condition in America and obliquely that of all humankind.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com