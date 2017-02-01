Trump: From Disruptor to Conformist, in a Week

In every way, President Trump was an antidote to himself Tuesday night as he stood before a relieved audience of GOP lawmakers in the White House and asked senators of both parties to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The president, who has played the part of a perpetual-motion disruptor since his inauguration, spent 12 prime-time television minutes announcing one of the weightiest choices any president can make. He adhered to a graciously drafted script that scrolled through three teleprompters, and he basked in the accomplishments of others in the room with him.

Trump, who joked that his theatrical surprise of the evening was to not really surprise anyone with his pick, stepped back from the microphone to invite the tall, silver-haired Gorsuch to address an East Room packed with approving conservatives. Walking out of the spotlight was not what the new president had been doing since Jan. 20.

In a wordless display of who was in command after describing the decades of power an associate justice can wield, Trump pumped Gorsuch’s hand with enough exuberance to wrench the appeals court judge’s body up and towards him on live TV.

“I am a man of my word," the president said. “I will do as I say.”

Having pored over polls and focus group surveys, Trump believes his campaign commitment to restore -- and perhaps one day expand -- conservatives’ 5-4 majority on the high court was a key ingredient behind his victory in November.

But in the days since taking the oath of office, Trump has rattled members of his party; clashed with leading Democratic lawmakers including a fellow New Yorker, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer; crossed swords with Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general (terminated by Trump on Monday night for refusing to defend as lawful his controversial immigration order); seen that order challenged and blocked in court; watched streets and airports fill up with anti-Trump demonstrators; and sparred with what he calls “the dishonest” news media. He’s also tangled with civilian detractors working at the State Department and in the intelligence community, and witnessed caustic leaks to reporters describing the foibles of his top White House advisers, apparently whispered by some of those same senior officials.

Against that backdrop, the President Trump seen on Tuesday striding along the red carpet in the White House appeared, for a dozen minutes at least, to be a reassuring traditionalist. And GOP lawmakers in the audience swarmed around reporters afterward to say they were heartened by the Gorsuch pick, seeing it as the most politically advantageous decision Trump has made at the outset of his presidency.

“You’ll have unified support among Republicans, I believe,” Arizona’s Sen. Jeff Flake, who did not support Trump during the GOP primaries, told RealClearPolitics. “There’s just nothing not to like about Neil Gorsuch. He’s a great, great candidate.”

“The qualifications of Judge Gorsuch are beyond dispute,” Trump said while summarizing the nominee’s curriculum vitae, which was sterling enough in 2006 to prompt the Senate to promote Gorsuch to the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals with no dissent.

“I would like to thank Senate leadership,” the president added, reading to the end of his prepared remarks. “I only hope that both Democrats and Republicans can come together for once, for the good of the country.”

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who lost to Trump in the primaries and urged Republicans to vote their conscience during a speech at the Republican National Convention last summer, praised the president as reporters sought his reaction in the East Room.

“No decision President Trump has made in his first two weeks in office is more important than this decision today, to honor the commitment to the American people,” Cruz said. “My hope is this nomination will unify not just Republicans, but Democrats, as well.”

Trump’s was such a textbook performance – bowing to his base while soothing Washington insiders – that his presentation raised a question: Will he simultaneously govern as a populist revolutionary and also a Washington conformist? Can Trump boast of blazing new trails, cutting new deals, and also curtsy to the legislative branch and its deliberative claims to co-equal governance?

President Trump suggested he is attempting both. Here are additional examples:

--On Tuesday, White House officials tried, with little success, to refute the view that Trump’s immigration executive order four days before was a harsh, new effort to keep Muslims from entering the country. The damage control followed condemnations in the United States and abroad of Trump’s order as both harmful to counterterrorism efforts and poorly executed.

“That's not a ban,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer argued to reporters. “It is … to make sure that the people who are coming in are vetted properly from seven countries that were identified by the Obama administration. A ban would mean people can’t get in.”

And Trump himself weighed in with a tweet Wednesday morning: “Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!”

(This effort to cast Trump as a casual rehabilitator of Obama’s policies was undercut by two developments, however. First, President Obama issued a statement through his spokesman pointing to contrasts between the administrations’ immigration policies. Second, Trump described his own executive order as a “ban” during an Oval Office event and in a tweet this week.)

-- This week, the new administration issued a statement vowing to uphold President Obama’s 2014 executive action barring federal contractors from discriminating against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees. Advocates for LGBT rights, concerned that a draft order revoking Obama’s policy was circulating in Washington, were prepared to wage a public fight. Instead, the White House, already bloodied by Trump’s battles, waved a multi-colored flag.

"The president is proud to have been the first-ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression," read the official White House statement.

-- Although the president pledged during his campaign to deport an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living and working in the United States, his recent orders to build a wall at the southern border with Mexico and to beef up deportations of unauthorized migrants left in place the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Trump has been cautioned by lawmakers from both parties on Capitol Hill and by advocacy groups to expect emotional public protests if he seeks to deport some 800,000 beneficiaries of the temporary waiver program created for so-called “DREAMers,” immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children and applied to come “out of the shadows” to be able to work without fear of deportation.

“We’re going to work something out,” Trump said during an interview with Time magazine. “On a humanitarian basis it’s a very tough situation. We’re going to work something out that’s going to make people happy and proud. But that’s a very tough situation.”

-- Trump’s executive actions in the last week dealing with federal regulatory reviews, the organization of the White House National Security Council, and a “listening session” with experts on cyber security described various continuations -- more than revocations -- of policies in existence during the Obama years. Rather than present Trump’s instructions as bold departures after a Democratic administration, the president’s senior advisers sought to reassure the public that Trump was not altering what he inherited from his predecessor.

During an elaborate visual presentation Monday to compare the organization of the National Security Council under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump, Spicer said the 45th president was not downgrading the importance of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence while elevating the clout of senior White House strategist Steve Bannon. He called such news accounts “utter nonsense.”

Spicer pointed out, after a wave of negative media coverage, that Trump decided to amend his NSC organization instructions to elevate CIA participation in the pecking order. Spicer’s point was that Trump was less of a change agent – less of a disruptor – than was Obama when it came to gathering national security advice before reaching decisions.

“I don't see the Obama administration including the CIA in theirs,” Trump’s spokesman said defensively.

-- On Tuesday, the White House looked again to Obama policies for cover after Spicer erred in saying that “no American citizen will ever be targeted” for U.S. military or drone strikes aimed at suspected terrorists. Within hours, the Trump team revised that answer by quoting the policy explanation used by former Attorney General Eric Holder during the Obama administration, describing an exception in cases of “imminent threat of violent attack against the United States.”

“U.S. policy … has not changed,” the Trump White House said.

It was a week in which the downsides for Trump of governing as a rebel played out in sharp relief, and events rendered another of Spicer’s public utterances an understatement:

“What makes it challenging,” the press secretary said about his job, “is explaining complex ideas in a way that every American can understand why you're doing what you're doing.”