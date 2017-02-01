Melania Trump's Absence Renews Questions About Her Role

President Trump and his wife, Melania, have not been seen together in public since the inauguration nearly two weeks ago – indeed, there are doubts the two have been together in private since then -- reviving speculation about the first lady’s role.

There were no public sightings of Melania Trump at the White House last weekend – although a pool report noted an Ivanka Trump appearance then in the West Wing. White House staff didn’t respond to repeated inquiries from RealClearPolitics as to when the couple were last together.

President Trump is scheduled to leave Friday for his Mar-a-Lago estate and resort in Florida for Super Bowl weekend. It’s unclear if his wife will join him.

US Weekly reported Wednesday that she may stay in New York permanently and not move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Melania originally said she would stay there through the school year for the sake of the couple’s 10-year-old son, Barron, and then move to the nation’s capital.

"They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington," the source told US Weekly. "They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what's best for Barron."

A source close to the first lady denied the report, telling RCP: “The report that Mrs. Trump is not moving to DC is not true.”

But the article demonstrates what America has seen or heard from her since Donald Trump took the oath of office: nothing.

She has not released a public schedule of events, an agenda, or given any interviews. And though picture-perfect on Inauguration Day in her baby blue Ralph Lauren dress, the first lady appears reluctant to embrace the public persona that comes with marriage to the commander-in-chief.

Official Washington has been scratching its head over what’s going on in the East Wing. Melania Trump still has not announced her senior staff – including chief of staff, communications director or White House social secretary.

She has brought in a New Yorker to help her, according to multiple reports. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a party planner who worked on the inauguration and as well as the Met Ball – a tony annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art -- will be a senior adviser.

And the first post-inaugural opportunity for a president/first lady moment ended up being filled by Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter from his first marriage. On Wednesday, Trump went to Dover Air Force Base for the arrival of remains of a U.S. commando killed early Sunday in Yemen. And, walking beside him from the White House to Marine One, dressed somberly in a black and blue overcoat, hair pulled back, was his daughter.

While the role of the first lady is seen as largely ceremonial, it can have political effects. The first spouse can be a political asset – or lightening rod – to her husband’s agenda.

Melania’s lack of action is a stark change from how past first ladies operated.

Michelle Obama made her first official White House appearance on Jan. 29, 2009, at a reception for fair-pay activist Lilly Ledbetter. And she spent February of that year touring the Departments of Education, Interior, and Agriculture to thank employees for their work. She had lunch in late January with then-D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty, which observers took to show the administration’s support for him.

The notable absence of the first lady is compounded by the lack of East Wing staff. Of most concern is that the all-important social secretary role remains unfilled. And there are events coming up on the White House calendar that require a party planner’s coordination along with a diplomat’s touch.

February typically brings the Governors’ Ball, when the nation’s governors come to the White House for a formal gala. This was Michelle Obama’s first appearance in a formal gown after the inauguration.

The president, meanwhile, has kept up a busy schedule for his first two weeks in office, including this past weekend. Late Friday, he signed his controversial immigration order. On Saturday he called several foreign leaders, among them Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Francois Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

On Sunday he made more calls, and hosted a movie screening.

In an interview last week with ABC News, Trump was asked if he was lonely in the White House without his wife and son.

“No, because I end up working longer,” he said. “And that’s okay. I mean I’m working long hours. I mean the country has a lot of problems. It has a lot of problems. And yes, Barron’s getting out of school in another three months. And to take him out now is very unfair. He’s very young. Very — very, very young.”