Senate Democrats Ramp Up Trump Opposition

Congressional Democrats have launched into full hardball mode. Fueled by a newly energized liberal base, lawmakers are ratcheting up their opposition to President Trump and embracing obstructionist tactics they once decried by delaying votes on remaining Cabinet nominees, boycotting committee votes, and debating a filibuster for Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

The hard-line tactics are unlikely to outright block any of Trump’s nominees, who can be confirmed on the strength of Republican votes alone, but they show a willingness by Democrats to be more confrontational and use the slow-moving nature of the Senate to their advantage as they express frustration with Trump’s Cabinet selections and his early executive actions.

But they also face a decision over how deep to dig in their heels after Trump nominated Gorsuch to the high court Tuesday night. While grassroots organizers and protesters are calling for total defiance to Trump, some lawmakers still have hope for some bipartisan consensus where possible. And while Democrats don’t have the numbers to prevent the confirmation of a Cabinet nominee, they do have the power to block that of a new Supreme Court justice.

“I’m prepared to shatter precedents in order to make it clear we are not going to stand for what Trump is doing,” said Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy. Later, in a reference to Republicans’ treatment last year of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, who didn’t receive a hearing or a vote, Murphy added, “[Republicans] broke all the precedents of the past. They need to own that. I’m going to take a look at this nominee, but they made a decision to politicize the Supreme Court process and ultimately, they’ll have to own that."

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranking Democrat, cautioned that while the liberal grassroots were calling for total opposition, he and other lawmakers were searching for a more nuanced approach.

"Some of the folks in my base don’t want me to vote yes on anyone,” Durbin said. “But I’m not going to take that position, and most Democrats won’t take that position. We are going to try to find a reasonable position.”

Still, Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted a hearing to consider Treasury Department nominee Steve Mnuchin and Health and Human Services nominee Rep. Tom Price, forcing the committee to delay until Wednesday, prompting Chairman Orrin Hatch to label Democrats “idiots.” And New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, used a rare floor tactic to block committee meetings in the afternoon, delaying the vote on the attorney general nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

“Our confrontational attitude is in response to Donald Trump’s confrontational attitude,” said Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts.

Still, there were gaps in Democrats’ opposition Tuesday: the Senate confirmed Elaine Chao, Trump’s pick for Transportation Department secretary, by a 93-6 vote (Schumer voted against her), and a Senate committee advanced the nominations of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to be Energy Department secretary and Rep. Ryan Zinke to head the Department of the Interior with some bipartisan support.

Democrats’ hard-nose tactics followed protests last week and over the weekend to Trump’s initial actions as president, and some progressive groups have pushed elected officials to aggressively counter Trump’s every move. Still, most Senate Democrats said they weren’t feeling constituent pressure, but were rather reacting to nominees they viewed as flawed and more controversial than the ones who have already been confirmed with bipartisan support.

“The protests and the actions from Democratic senators are mirrors of each other,” Murphy said. “I don’t think one is pushing the other. Both Democratic senators and those protesting outside are recognizing the gravity of this moment. This is an exceptional moment in which we have to be united in pushing back against this destructive and hateful agenda.”

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, the party’s vice presidential candidate in 2016, said Democratic leaders weren’t feeling pressure from the grassroots, but were “excited,” pointing out they have organized some of the rallies against Trump, while others, including the women’s marches after Inauguration Day, were organic.

“You can never say the word ‘lockstep’ in a sentence that has the word ‘Democrats’ in it. We are anti-lockstep people,” Kaine said when asked about Senate Democrats and protesters. “There’s going to be some differences of opinion. But it’s great … We view this as exactly what we hope to see. We hope we’ll keep seeing it because we’re going to have to stay together.”

Though Democrats haven’t shied away from opposing some Cabinet nominations, the bigger question will be how to approach the confirmation fight over Supreme Court nominee.

If Democrats filibuster, they could trigger a rules change that would clear the way for other conservative justices down the road in Trump’s term, and it could spark a furious reaction from the president.

The pressure is likely to focus on some of the red-state Democrats up for re-election in 2018: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, Montana Sen. Jon Tester and Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly. Some in the party, frustrated by the treatment of President Obama’s last high court nominee, want a full-scale opposition to any Trump pick. But several of the red-state senators indicated they would evaluate the person carefully, and not pursue a wholesale blockade.

“I’m not going in with a filibuster mentality. If he puts forth a good person, we’ll wait and see on that,” Tester said Monday.

“I don’t think two wrongs make a right,” Manchin said, referring to the GOP’s refusal to consider Garland last year, “so I’m not partaking in that at all.”

