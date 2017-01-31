Immigration Ban Fallout; Urban "Carnage"; Globalists' Lament; Hammer, Sickle & Arches

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Twenty-seven years ago today an event took place in Moscow’s Pushkin Square suggesting that the Cold War had finally run its course.

The Cold War started with the Potsdam Conference in 1945, when Truman, Stalin, and Churchill divided up Europe. It continued through the signing of the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union creating an invisible “Iron Curtain” (Churchill’s phrase) between eastern and western Europe.

The signposts along the way were frightening and often bloody: the theft of nuclear bomb secrets and the building of the Berlin Wall; the Berlin Airlift, Korean War, and Hungarian Revolution. The U-2 incident, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Nikita Khrushchev’s “We will bury you” taunt. The Vietnam War, the crushing of the Czech uprising, the emergence of the Solidarity union in Poland, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Ronald Reagan’s “evil empire” speech.

There were attempts along the way to lessen tensions: “détente” and “glasnost,” and “perestroika.” Finally, in 1989, the Berlin Wall came down. Was this really the end?

Perhaps, but walls torn down can be rebuilt. What happened on this date in 1990 was a sign that attitudes in both countries had changed. I’m talking, of course, about the opening of a McDonald’s restaurant on Pushkin Square.

As a lifelong lover of Big Macs -- Bill Clinton had nothing on me in this regard, even before he became a vegan -- I remember the opening of the Moscow McDonald’s vividly. I only wish I could have talked my editors into letting me cover it.

The store was huge: The biggest McDonald’s in the world could seat 700 people inside and another 200 outside, although January in Moscow is not picnic weather.

The restaurant’s managers expected that perhaps 1,000 Muscovites would come to the city’s first fast-food outlet on its opening day. Instead, 5,000 people were queued up at dawn when the doors opened.

Life in the Soviet Union meant enduring shortages and standing in lines, so the Russian customers didn’t mind (although they would today). Some people waited six hours to place their orders and McDonald’s estimated that it served 30,000 customers that first day.

Washington Post Moscow correspondent David Remnick (now editor of The New Yorker) had called Moscow the “slow food” capital of the world. This wasn’t an early reference to today’s “slow food” movement; it was an observation regarding customer service in Russia’s capital.

But the Moscow McDonald’s was always seen by government officials both there and in the U.S. as more than a business opportunity. This was a cultural event, one bound to bring the peoples of two nations closer. The slogan advertised on Pushkin Square was: “If you can’t go to America, come to McDonald’s in Moscow.”

But politics giveth, and politics taketh away. Tom Friedman’s famous 1996 postulate that no nations with McDonald’s had ever gone to war with each other didn’t survive the Clinton administration’s bombing of Serbia three years later: Amid the Belgrade rubble left by NATO jets was a bombed-out McDonald’s.

Twenty-five years after the Pushkin Square opening, in May of 2015, McDonald’s unveiled its 500th Russian restaurant. Less than a year later, however, McDonald’s announced it was pulling out of Crimea after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of that former Ukraine region. But some Russian officials had already been badmouthing the great American hamburger itself.

“I remind our citizens that burgers … aren't a sensible dietary choice for the population of Moscow and Russia,” said Russia's chief sanitary inspector, Gennady Onishchenko. “This is not our food.”

But the Russians who still sit under the famous Golden Arches at the always-busy Pushkin Square McDonald’s would beg to differ. To them, it is the world’s food.

