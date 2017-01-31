GOP Lawmakers Weigh Immigration Order

Republican lawmakers Monday called on President Trump to fine-tune his controversial executive order restricting immigration from certain Muslim countries and temporarily halting refugee admissions to the United States. They also debated how much congressional oversight would be needed in the early days of the new administration.

Most Republican lawmakers were careful in their criticism of Trump’s policy, suggesting the order was too broad or unclear, or that the implementation had been too hasty. But few criticized pausing travel from these countries, halting refugees’ entry, or strengthening vetting programs.

Trump’s executive order arrived with a thud on Capitol Hill Friday evening, mainly because Republican leadership and key committee chairmen were not briefed or consulted prior to the release. That set off a scramble to get up to speed all weekend, even as the implementation of the order led to chaos and confusion among policymakers and widespread protests at airports and outside the White House.

Trump’s order, and the critical response from a small percentage of Republicans, provided an early test of how far GOP lawmakers will be willing to push back against the executive branch.

“Obviously, the communication was not there,” Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said about the executive order on Monday. “Interagency process was not there. Folks here on the Hill were not aware of what was getting ready to happen. People around the world were not aware. Chaos ensued.”

Corker continued: “They understand that it was a misfire here, and I’d rather them have a few days to come back and talk with us more about what they’re really going to do and digest that, and then there may be some legislative action necessary."

Many lawmakers also appeared frustrated with the Department of Homeland Security for its lack of communication. However, DHS Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the order only as it was being signed in a public ceremony, the New York Times reported. Few outside the White House, including Kelly and others tasked with implementing the order, knew the details until after it was signed, the Times reported.

“I believe it was a mistake to not coordinate more closely with the agencies that were going to be tasked with implementing this, and I would hope that had they to do it over again, they would have approached it differently,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said.

Rubio added that as his staff sought more information on the order, they were informed the State Department was “ordered” not to communicate with Congress about it, though he didn’t provide further details.

“I suppose it’s because they are not clear what to tell us yet, but that cannot be a permanent position,” Rubio said. “We expect answers here fairly soon because we have constituents calling.”

Rubio and other Republican lawmakers said that during hearings, they expect administration officials to provide details on the law’s implementation and improved vetting procedure while the temporary travel ban is in place. As to whether there should be oversight into why DHS was not consulted ahead of the release, Rubio and others pointed to Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security committee, who would make that decision.

A spokesperson for Johnson did not respond to several emails requesting comment. But Johnson, asked in the Capitol basement to comment on Trump’s order, replied, “We’ll just see how it works out.” Asked if he would request administration officials to testify before his committee, he replied, “We’re being briefed."

Johnson’s Democratic counterpart on the committee, Sen. Claire McCaskill, sent a letter to Kelly, signed by all the committee Democrats, saying they were “deeply troubled” by the order and its implementation by DHS. They requested detailed information from Kelly and all officials who drafted the order, all communications between DHS and the White House, and whether religion is being considered in the review of whether to grant visas to individuals, among other queries.

McCaskill said she hoped the committee would hold a hearing on the matter, and said she wanted to work with her Republican counterpart on the issue.

Other Republicans, however, said calling DHS employees or others in the administration to testify before Congress may prove fruitless, given their lack of say in drafting the release.

“I suspect a lot of the departments that you would call in probably don’t have a lot to offer, because I suspect some of them were a bit blindsided by this order, as well,” said Rep. Charlie Dent.

As of Monday, there appeared to be no immediate plans on either side of the Capitol to ask the administration to testify in a public setting. An aide to Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said they were monitoring the situation. An aide to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte confirmed he was not consulted on the order and added there are no current plans for a hearing.

Next week, Kelly is slated to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on an unrelated matter. The administration’s handling of the order is expected to come up during that session.

Several Capitol Hill sources said the administration appreciated the repercussions of the order and the lack of communication with Congress. Many Republicans said they expected clarification and perhaps changes to the order in the coming days, and would weigh after that time whether a legislative response was necessary.

“Ideally, they would make the revisions necessary to make it work and be more functional,” Rubio said. “Right now, we have more questions than we have answers, and I hope that’s going to change here. And if it doesn’t, then perhaps there’s a role” for Congress.