Two Oakland Boys' Separate Fights for Freedom

Anyone who's been on Google today likely knows that this would have been the 98th birthday of Fred T. Korematsu. If that name is unfamiliar to you, maybe I can help.

Born in Northern California to a couple who’d emigrated from Japan in 1905, Fred attended Castlemont High School in Oakland where he swam and played tennis while working on weekends at the family nursery in nearby San Leandro.

In 1940, young Fred answered his draft board’s call, but was turned down for military service because of stomach ulcers. He subsequently took a job at a Navy shipyard, which he lost after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Fred had plastic surgery -- attempting to make his appearance less Japanese -- and after Franklin Roosevelt’s notorious Executive Order 9066 that required the rounding up of all Japanese and Japanese-Americans living on the West Coast, he went into hiding.

Korematsu was arrested in San Francisco and taken along with the rest of his family and thousands of others to Tanforan Racetrack, which had been converted into an internment processing center. Korematsu would soon be sent to Topaz, a relocation camp in the Utah desert. Meanwhile, another Castlemont High School grad, a “golden boy” named Burton Christenson, enlisted in the U.S. Army and was on his way to unfamiliar surroundings too.

These two diverse Americans would become heroes -- and take momentous detours on the paths to their respective World War II destinies.

* * *

Only a handful of the 110,000 people of Japanese descent living on the West Coast received any kind of trial before being incarcerated during World War II. Fred T. Korematsu was one of the few who did, not that it changed the outcome. As might be expected, civil rights attorneys in the Bay Area agreed to represent Korematsu. But this was President Roosevelt’s order, let’s remember, and partisan politics in this country didn’t start with the election of Donald Trump. And so, on September 14, 1942, ACLU co-founder Roger Baldwin informed Korematsu’s lawyer, San Francisco ACLU attorney Ernest Besig, that the ACLU “must be disassociated” from any legal challenge to Roosevelt’s order.

That proved to be a missed opportunity. Operating on a shoestring budget amid widespread anti-Japanese hysteria, and without support from their own national organization, local civil liberties lawyers pressed the case for Korematsu and two others anyway.

If adequate resources been devoted to these efforts, the lawyers might have discovered what University of California San Diego political science professor Peter Irons and researcher Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga found four decades later while combing through government archives.

Among the documents they unearthed were memos written by Edward Ennis, the U.S. Justice Department attorney responsible for the drafting of the government's legal brief. Contrary to the White House claim -- backed by the Army -- that the incarceration was necessitated by military concerns, Ennis found that J. Edgar Hoover and several federal agencies had concluded precisely the opposite: that the Japanese-Americans on the West Coast posed no security threat.

The litigation went all the way to the Supreme Court in 1944. Six FDR-appointed justices backed the government. The only Republican-appointed jurist still on the court opposed the order. The case was reopened many years later, however, and on November 10, 1983, a federal judge in San Francisco formally vacated Fred Korematsu's conviction. Fifteen years after that, Bill Clinton awarded the President Medal of Freedom to him.

“In 1942 an ordinary American took an extraordinary stand,” President Clinton said that day. “In the long history of our country’s constant search for justice, some names of ordinary citizens stand for millions of souls: Plessy, Brown, Parks. To that distinguished list, today we add the name of Fred Korematsu.”

If the name Burton Christenson rings a bell, but you can’t quite place it, maybe you’re thinking of “Band of Brothers,” the Stephen Ambrose book made into an acclaimed HBO miniseries. Christenson is played by Michael Fassbender, and although he’s not a major character in the screen version, Christenson was a well-regarded member of Easy Company.

One E Company veteran, David Kenyon Webster, described Christenson to Ambrose as being “of medium height and athletic build, with curly gold hair, E Company’s only glamour boy.”

He’d played baseball and football at Castlemont and was singled out in the “Band of Brothers” miniseries for special bullying by Lt. Herbert M. Sobel, the officer in charge of training Company E of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division at Camp Toccoa, Georgia. In the memoirs of his fellow officers, in Ambrose’ interviews with enlisted men, and in the miniseries Herb Sobel comes across badly. He’s a petty taskmaster, with misguided ideas about training (he won’t let his men drink from their canteens); was a poor map reader; vindictive, rigid, and universally disliked.

His men considered him so incompetent a field commander that they figured he’d get them killed. After a near-mutiny at Camp Toccoa, Sobel was replaced. Yet, history rarely renders judgments strictly in black and white.

“We all thought,” Christenson later recalled of his training, “after this, I can take anything they can throw at me.”

That was precisely Sobel’s aim, as he expressed in a letter to the mothers of the men under his command before they left England for Normandy. “Soon your son…will drop from the sky to engage and defeat the enemy,” he wrote. “He will have the best of weapons, and equipment, and have had months of hard and strenuous training to prepare him for success on the battlefield.”

It was true, too, and many years later, even after David Schwimmer’s unflattering portrait of Herb Sobel in “Band of Brothers,” Sobel’s middle son, Michael, attended a 2002 Easy Company reunion in Arizona.

One of the men present -- the son of another Easy Company veteran -- approached him and said through tears as he hugged Michael Sobel, “My father told me that if I ever had the honor of meeting you to let you know that it was because of your father that I’m alive today.”