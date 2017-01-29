Koch Network Emboldened Yet Wary About Trump

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — The influential political network steered by billionaires Charles and David Koch did not support Donald Trump in his campaign for president. And at a confab this weekend in the California desert, the network’s leaders and biggest boosters are not exactly cheering his presidency.

But, after spending eight years and hundreds of millions of dollars pushing conservative policies and candidates during an unsympathetic Democratic administration, the Koch brothers and their allies are nevertheless celebrating the new GOP power dynamic in Washington — and the opportunity it affords them to advance policies they’ve long championed.

The Koch network can claim some credit for that Republican comeback, having spent $250 million during the 2016 election, including in eight frontline Senate races. For the next cycle, they’re doubling down, preparing to spend between $300 million and $400 million to boost policies and candidates during what they view as a ripe political moment.

“For the last decade ... it’s been defense for our side, more so, trying to stop bad things from happening ... or at least mitigate some of the bad things coming out of Washington,” Tim Phillips, president of the policy advocacy group Americans for Prosperity, told reporters Saturday.

Mark Holden, a top Koch Industries executive, added, “We see an opportunity to play some offense and get things done.”

Never mind that the man now sitting in the White House was such an unthinkable, unpalatable choice that Charles Koch likened the contest between Trump and Hillary Clinton to choosing “cancer or heart attack.” (Meanwhile, Trump bragged about turning down a meeting with the influential brothers.) Holden insisted the network has since developed a working relationship with the new White House, where some allies now work, “so I don’t think it will be a problem at all.”

This honeymoon period will likely be brief, however, with the Koch network set on a policy collision course with Trump, notably on tax reform and trade. A potential “border tax” on imports, for example, floated recently by both the White House and House Republicans, is “a no-go for us,” said James Davis, a spokesman for the Koch network.

“It’s essentially passing on a tax to American consumers,” he explained.

Having sent a letter to congressional lawmakers days ago warning against the idea, the network is preparing a full-court press going forward, including digital ads, grassroots advocacy and meetings with lawmakers, if need be.

“It’s a big issue for us,” Holden said. “We’re going to hold people accountable. We’re going to make our point of view known. But hopefully we can get the leadership to think about better ways to do this.”

The Koch group is more assured about the path forward on issues like regulatory reform, to which Trump and Republican leaders have promised. On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order freezing any new regulations, with a vow to further clean house on existing ones.

The marquee legislative battle, though, will be fought around health-care reform, as Republicans look to roll back President Obama’s signature law and replace it with their own. This issue has been central to the Koch network’s political strategy for years, as it filled television airwaves with countless ads chronicling the law’s shortcomings and Democrats’ support for it, while pressuring Republicans to repeal it.

“What you elected us for is to repeal Obamacare,” said Sen. Mike Lee during a panel discussion after dinner at the Koch gathering. “...Keep the heat on us, because we need that heat.”

The Koch network does plan to release a memo in coming days mapping out a menu of policy options for reform and a strategy to push the legislation through Congress.

A large chunk of reforms will likely be addressed through the reconciliation process, which permits a simple-majority vote in the Senate for budget-related matters, and another portion by the administration rewriting regulations under authority of federal agencies. Beyond those avenues, the Koch groups will recommend that remaining changes be proposed in bite-sized pieces of legislation, rather than as one comprehensive package.

“We don’t want another ‘pass it to see what’s in it’ situation,” said Andy Koenig, VP of policy for Freedom Partners, one of the groups — referring to the famous remark by Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi as she pressed House lawmakers to approve the Affordable Care Act.

Still, Phillips said the advocacy network would not dive too far into the weeds on the legislative process. “We’re not trying to micromanage this,” he said.

Not that the network is taking a laissez-faire approach, either. At a twilight welcome reception Saturday, where guests mingled under twinkling string lights and illuminated palm trees, a cheery Charles Koch urged his allies not to “rest on our laurels” following their successes in down-ballot races last year.

“We haven’t got it made,” Koch said. “We now have a chance.”

“What I urge all of us to do, is to use this as an opportunity to help us really move forward in advancing the country toward a brighter future now, while the opportunity is available,” Koch added. “Because we may not have an opportunity again like we have today.”