Mexico: Trump Agrees Not to Talk Publicly About Wall

President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto spoke for an hour Friday morning and disagreed over plenty, even about the wording of a joint written statement intended to paper over their evident rifts.

Both governments issued nearly identical statements following the leaders’ lengthy conversation, noting the two presidents’ “clear and very public differences” when it comes to a border wall Trump and lawmakers vowed this week to construct using U.S. taxpayer funds at the outset.

The president again on Thursday said he planned to build the wall and find a mechanism to extract the cost from Mexico one way or another.

The disagreements between the United States and its third-largest trading partner erupted into public view Thursday, resulting in hand-wringing about a possible trade war, discussion of a proposed U.S. tax that might hike prices for American consumers, and the cancellation of a White House meeting scheduled next week between the two leaders. Both presidents agreed not to meet next week under the current circumstances.

Focused on the terms of trade agreements, and illegal immigration, Trump is weighing a proposed border adjustment tax levied on imports from Mexico as one of several options that could raise an estimated $10 billion or more to pay for a large physical barrier to stretch the length of the nearly 2,000-mile shared border.

On Friday, the starched diplo-speak emanating from Washington and Mexico City appeared to be mutually mirrored, with the exception of one sentence in the Mexican version.

Referring to the disputed wall, the Mexican government said Trump and Peña Nieto “also agreed at this point not to speak publicly about this controversial issue.” Trump, who championed the barrier throughout his insurgent presidential campaign, made no reference in the U.S. statement to any negotiated silence about the wall Mexico has refused to pay for.

“We write statements that reflect what the president wants to put out,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told RealClearPolitics.

Asked by a reporter if Trump agreed to cease publicly asserting that Mexico would pay for the wall, Spicer said they had. “That is an accurate statement … No, you will not.”

He added: “They agreed not to discuss how it would be paid for publicly, but they would continue to discuss – have those discussions privately.”

Although the two countries described Friday’s conversation with a “joint statement,” Spicer said it was Mexico’s choice to include the reference to the agreement to mute the diplomatic feud in public. In other words, it was President Trump’s choice to be silent about silence.

“I put it out under my name. We didn’t put it in our statement,” Spicer said.

The White House said Trump and Peña Nieto discussed the nearly $60 billion trade deficit with Mexico; a shared goal of curbing “drug cartels, drug trafficking and illegal guns and arm sales” on both sides of the border; as well as “the importance of the friendship between the two nations.”

Working out differences over trade and the controversial wall are part of “a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship,” the White House and Mexico added.