There's More to the "Busboys and Poets" Encounter

In the course of two days, hundreds of thousands of Americans descended upon Washington, D.C., to either celebrate or protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Some were proud of their country. Others were embarrassed by it.

And yet, amid the division emerged a story suggesting the possibility of unification.

Jason White, a dentist from West Texas, was in Washington to celebrate the inauguration. He and two friends dropped into Busboys and Poets – a restaurant known for promoting social justice and progressive causes – for breakfast. Waitress Rosalynd Harris greeted them with a warm smile. Looking around the room, it didn't take long for White to realize he wasn't in Texas anymore. He removed his red “Make America Great Again” hat.

In spite of the obvious differences between White’s group and the restaurant’s clientele, he and Harris had a friendly, uplifting conversation. White was so moved by the events of the past few days and his interaction with Harris that he left her a $450 tip on a $72.60 bill. Scribbled on the receipt was a note that read:

“We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American. God Bless!”

The story quickly went viral. Many news outlets attached significance to the obvious labels – a white Trump supporter making a generous gesture to a black waitress in a predominately Democratic city. But Harris said the exchange had nothing to do with Trump. “We actually never spoke about politics the entire time,” she told me.

While most of the feedback she has received has been positive, Harris said that some people think the story has been blown out of proportion, perhaps as a way for Trump supporters to feel good about themselves. Harris insists that White's generosity had no ulterior motives. Rather, she views his act as one of “pure offering.”

“It wasn't a boisterous thing,” she added, “It wasn't a loud thing.”

To Harris, White was a man outside of his comfort zone, surrounded by people who didn't necessarily see the world as he did, but he chose to look past that and make a personal connection. What many people don't know is that only one night later Harris -- a professional dancer -- was in a similar position. The day after her restaurant encounter, she performed at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Best Friends Foundation, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to protecting at-risk girls and boys from bullying, relationship violence and drug and alcohol abuse.

Elayne Bennett, wife of William Bennett, the secretary of education under Ronald Reagan, is the founder and president of the Best Friends Foundation. Both Bennetts are well-known, influential Republicans. (Full disclosure: I once worked for Bennett.)

The script had flipped. Here was Harris, performing in front of a crowd that was mostly outside of her political views. She didn't look out into the crowd and see “white people” or “Republicans.” She saw people joining together to help improve the lives of young boys and girls.

“If we come together and we can agree on something regardless of those subcategories to who we are, I believe that actual change happens there, and that's what Mrs. Bennett has done with Best Friends Foundation,” Harris said. “They're bringing all types of people together to actively pursue this dream, which is a better America – a better future.”

Harris has performed at multiple Best Friends events, mentoring and advising young girls along the way. In fact, she's been actively involved in community organizing and mentoring children her entire adult life. Her mother served 20 years in the United States Air Force and their family moved back and forth from coast to coast. Wherever she landed, Harris found a way to serve her community. After graduating from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, she traveled around the world with an activist dance group focused on raising money for low-income and minority communities.

Today, Harris is an accomplished performer. For the past three years, she's called Washington her home and has performed at the Smithsonian and the Kennedy Center. She opened for Mos Def in January. Now, she produces her own original works, including a complete stage production called “The Evolution of Blackness.”

If you walked into Busboys and Poets and sat at one of Harris's tables, you wouldn't know all of this. But if you took the time to talk to her and to see past any preconceived notions, you would find out she's so much more. That would apply to Jason White, too, and who knows how many others on either side of our political and cultural divides.