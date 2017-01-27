"Dizzying" Pace for GOP; Bret Baier; 20 Percent Solution? National Geographic

Good morning. It’s Friday, January 27, 2017. Donald J. Trump has been president of the United States for a week. It’s been an eventful seven days, I grant you, but this morning missive usually takes the long view, so I’d mention that on this date in 1888, the National Geographic Society was incorporated in Washington, D.C.

On January 13, 1888, nearly three dozen academics, explorers, and their wealthy patrons gathered at the Cosmos Club in Washington, D.C. Although now housed in an elegant mansion off DuPont Circle, the Cosmos Club itself was less than 10 years old at the time and located in rented rooms on the third floor of a building near the White House.

This was a fitting site for these 33 lovers of travel and exploration to meet: The Cosmos Club itself had been formed in November 1878 at the home of famed geologist and explorer John Wesley Powell. And on that mid-January day in 1888, a new organization was created, “a society for the increase and diffusion of geographic knowledge.” The originators didn’t waste any time getting going. Two weeks later -- on this date -- the National Geographic Society was officially incorporated. By October, its first magazine had been mailed to 200 charter members, and by 1890 the first National Geographic Society-sponsored expedition was underway in the Yukon region of Alaska and Canada.

The organization’s first president was Harvard-trained lawyer Gardiner Greene Hubbard. He was succeeded as president by his son-in-law. It sounds cozy, doesn’t it? But this is not quite like Jared Kushner succeeding Donald Trump as president. Hubbard had founded the Bell Telephone Co., and his son-in-law was Alexander Graham Bell -- the company’s “chief electrician.”

On the other hand, on the nepotism front, Bell’s own son-in-law, Gilbert Hovey Grosvenor, became the first full-time editor of National Geographic magazine, a position he’d hold for 55 years.

In the long illustrious history of that publication, only 10 editors have held that title. The current editor, Susan Goldberg, was previously a highly esteemed newspaper editor (and a former San Jose Mercury News colleague of mine).

The famous glossy has been hit by the same pressures besetting all print publications in this digital age, and in 2015 the Society restructured the magazine and its other media properties into a for-profit partnership with 21st Century Fox. This arrangement raised concerns among some traditionalists, both because of the association with the Murdoch family and the accompanying layoffs. But National Geographic magazine soldiers on and remains vibrant and fascinating -- and relevant to our everyday lives.

If you doubt me, get a hold of the February issue, with its cover story, “The Birth of Booze: Our 9,000-Year Love Affair With Alcohol.” In that spirit, let’s raise a (figurative) glass to Natty Geo this morning: Happy 129th Birthday!

(Note: Yesterday, in an essay about the history of the “Rockefeller Salute,” I cited a story by another former Mercury News colleague, Michael Oricchio. I didn’t have a link to his old piece, but one faithful reader, a famous Boston bartender, sent it to me. So here you go.)

Carl M. Cannon

