Bret Baier on His New Book, Eisenhower and Trump

Below is the transcript of RCP co-founder and publisher Tom Bevan’s recent interview with Fox News Channel anchor Bret Baier about his new book, “Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower’s Final Mission.”

Bevan: So, congratulations on the success of the book.

Baier: Thank you!

Bevan: We’re up the bestsellers list here, hoping to hit number one.

Baier: Yeah, we debuted at number two on the New York Times list for nonfiction and hopefully on the way to number one, but we’ll see. It’s been a really great journey and it’s just been a lot of fun.

Bevan: I’m always fascinated by the inspiration behind these types of things, where these ideas come from. You mention that in the beginning of the book, but tell our readers a little bit about how this idea came to you.

Baier: I’m a golfer, played golf in college. And I got the holy grail of golf invites down to Augusta National, where they play the Masters. And as I’m driving in Magnolia Lane, you know, the sound of the CBS music is playing in my head, and so I’m really jacked up about it.

I get there, and they tell me I’m staying in the Eisenhower Cabin. And if you haven’t seen it, it’s like a little White House, it’s on the 10th tee overlooking the par 3 at Augusta. It’s just idyllic, the place was built in the ’50s and the décor is still that way.

And I couldn’t sleep, so I poured myself a glass of wine and I walked around. And I realized as I was looking at the paintings and the pictures and the memorabilia that I didn’t really know about President Eisenhower. I knew about General Eisenhower in World War II, but here I am covering politics, covering Washington, and I really didn’t know a lot about President Eisenhower.

So I vowed to find out more and go out to the library in Abilene, Kansas. And that’s where the journey started. And I went out there, and I said, “Listen, there have been all of these books” -- and in the interim, I had read a lot of the Eisenhower books – “what is the area that has not been focused on for Eisenhower?”

And they said, “The transition from Eisenhower to Kennedy and his farewell address.” And then they brought me back to the library area where there’s a vault of documents. And they put on white gloves, and I put on white gloves. It was at this big wooden table. And they bring out this gray box, and they pull out this plastic folder and hand me these sheets. And it was the farewell address that he delivers in 1961, with all the scribbles that Eisenhower had on there, and the circles, and the underlines.

And I thought, you know, it would be really nice to breathe history into this moment and breathe life into that time.

Bevan: You have a busy job, right? I mean, you wear a lot of hats here, you’re doing a lot. And you’ve got a family, you’ve got two young boys. How do you just decide to take on a project like this? Where do you find the time?

Baier: So I talked to my wife about it, and I had just finished at that time – this was four years ago – I had just finished “Special Heart,” my first book, about our son’s battle with going through open heart surgeries. And I thought that writing a book, while challenging, was something that I really liked doing.

And so with help and researchers, and bouncing back and forth while I’m covering an election, writing when I can, editing, getting research, I just fit it in. I did it at the end of the day and the kids were in bed. I don’t sleep a lot, and I just stayed up and kind of cranked it out.

Bevan: By the way, a glaring omission -- from my perspective -- in the book is: What did you shoot at Augusta that day?

Baier: I shot a 76.

Bevan: Really?

Baier: That was one of the best rounds I’ve ever had in my life.

Bevan: Wow.

Baier: And some of the cards are here, up on the wall.

Bevan: I’ll have to look at that when we’re done. Okay, so the book has been out for a couple of weeks. You now have the experience of having watched President Obama’s farewell address and Donald Trump’s inaugural. Let’s talk about those comparatively speaking – how do you feel about Obama’s farewell address? Let’s start there.

Baier: So first of all, the book start with President-elect Kennedy meeting President Eisenhower in the Oval Office and it ends with President-elect Trump meeting President Obama in the Oval Office. So those are the bookends of the book.

I think that the farewell address for President Obama was very different as far as farewell addresses go. It was part pep rally, part defense of his record, but part looking toward the future for the country. And not only the country, but his party, about how to reach out to people who perhaps had not been reached out to, which is the reason he says the Democrats lost.

It was not something Eisenhower would have delivered. I mean, he was very about the Oval Office, he wasn’t about the big crowds. When he delivers his farewell address, there’s just a few reporters in the room and the camera. And it’s Eisenhower with glasses sliding down his nose, in black and white, delivering an address that he worked on for almost two years -- 21 drafts, Tom. I mean, think about that -- 21 drafts of a speech to get the exact wordsmith part of it.

And he did not want to make it a recitation of the successes of his administration. He wanted to make it a blueprint for America and a warning to his successor about especially foreign policy.

Bevan: And what about Trump’s inaugural? There’s a lot of talk about that. Everyone either wanted him to or expected him to adhere to all of these conventions about what inaugural addresses are supposed to be. Kennedy’s being one of the classics in that regard. He didn’t do that.

Baier: He did not. This was Trumpian. You know, everyone’s trying to read into it, whether it was Reagan? Was he harkening back to Jackson? Was it Teddy Roosevelt? And I think it was Donald Trump. And it was an inaugural version of a campaign speech. And that it is what he wanted to do, to lay it out, to lay out what he’s going to get done. You know, I think there are a lot of people saying or wishing that he had reached out more and talked about unity more. There were a few lines that obviously touched on that, about raising everybody up.

I’ll tell you, Eisenhower would not have been afraid of “America first.” He was a nonpolitician, not ideological, more practical. In that sense – in fact, Eisenhower is the last nonpolitician that we elected before Donald Trump.

Bevan: There’s been a lot of those similarities: both didn’t hold elected office. More pragmatist that ideologue, both of them. Hold heterodox positions. I mean, people thought Eisenhower and Donald Trump -- Democrats wanted them to run as a Democrat. But there a lot of differences.

Baier: Totally.

Bevan: So let’s talk about the differences.

Baier: Clearly, yeah. I mean tone and tenor. Eisenhower’s leadership style was called by Fred Goldstein, the political scientist, “the hidden hand.” He would keep things close to the vest until he was ready to show his cards. He believed that less was more and that words matter, especially from the Oval office.

You know, so far, President Trump is almost completely different from that in that he puts a lot of things out there on Twitter and the way he talks about things. But he is still getting things done behind the scenes, so his is almost a reverse hidden hand. Like, look at the hand, and then back here something else is happening.

So I think on foreign policy so far, Eisenhower would advise caution, like he did to Kennedy. And make sure that you have dissenting views in the room, and be eyes wide open and take every briefing. Know everything about your surroundings.

But as far as the practicality of each guy, they’re about getting to the finish line. And I think the bottom line for Donald Trump is that he wants to win. And in his life, if you look at it, he’s a winner. However you figure out how to get there or whether you like how he did it or not, he ends up winning.

Bevan: Eisenhower was also a winner, clearly, and was a planner and a strategist. But yet, as you mentioned in the book, Normandy was one of the biggest risks ever.

Baier: It really was.

Bevan: And so he was a risk taker. Trump seems to be sort of less strategic but just as much of a risk taker.

Baier: Definitely. The other difference is that Eisenhower was a very humble leader. He let others take the credit. And that’s, in part, one of the reasons that I think that that happy, sleepy time of the ’50s is overlooked as far as his leadership. He lets others take the credit, he doesn’t trumpet from the highest mountain his successes. And it is the hidden hand on the till that is keeping us safe.

I mean, think about Eisenhower – he’s got a booming economy; he passes the first civil rights legislation since Reconstruction in 1957; he passes a massive national highway act, a bipartisan bill that creates the interstate system that we drive on today. He puts “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance. “In God We Trust” is the national motto under Eisenhower, printed on our money.

After Korea, not a single soldier is killed in combat under Eisenhower’s presidency. And he has this forceful military that he does not want to engage around the world if he can prevent it. And he is about diplomacy. He was a man of war, a general, who craved peace. And that was the bottom line of his presidency.

Bevan: The phrase from the speech that everyone has sort of glommed onto was “the military-industrial complex.” And you write, though, that a lot of people have taken and used it for their own devices. But in the end, he was calling for balance, fiscal restraint, and vigilance.

Now you look at Trump, who has promised to rebuild the military, and yet at the same time has very publicly clubbed Boeing, Lockheed about contracts and renegotiating. Would you guess that Eisenhower would think Trump is striking the right balance or --?

Baier: I don’t think the jury is out, but Eisenhower would probably raise an eyebrow or two about some of the tactics so far. I think that it’s about getting to the success, as we talked about earlier.

Eisenhower was concerned with the military-industrial complex being the money involved with all the companies that turned towards WWII, then kept on going, and churned up and put their tentacles into the body politic through lobbyists and lawmakers, effecting policy. And then some of those people leave government and then go to boards or become company heads, and then the circle continues.

Eisenhower was worried that America is separate and makes decisions separately of the money that is churned up from that circle. And I think you could read that today and be concerned about it.

Trump is concerned about some of that, too. His, maybe, is about the intelligence politicization at the top levels. About the bureaucracy taking hold. And if anything, Trump is about breaking the china and shaking Washington up. And I think we have yet to see how that is going to play out.

It’s one thing to come in and shake it all up. It’s another thing to get from Point A to Point B to make this place work. And he’s going to need some help from the people he’s clubbing over the head a little bit.

Bevan: You talk about Eisenhower’s sleepy ’50s and I think he’s overlooked sometimes. Although, historians have now reappraised his presidency and I think he’s now moved up the ranks a little bit. Quite significantly actually. But was that moment when the shift to John Kennedy that you mentioned -- Camelot, the photogenic family, he’s this young, vibrant guy –

Baier: It’s what America wanted to be.

Bevan: But was that the demarcation line? Eisenhower did televised briefings, but Kennedy was really the one that took that medium and used it at the next level. And here we are. Things were never really the same after that. Now we have Trump sort of doing the same thing with social media. So do you think this is the new normal for us, or is this sort of unique to Trump?

Baier: No, I think that campaigns will never be the same. I think media and how it deals with our leaders will never be the same. The fact they’re bring Skype reporters into the briefing room – I think it’s actually a good idea, it gets it out of the Washington Beltway kind of thought process, perhaps, and I think it’s good. It opens things up.

But Eisenhower was the first president to put things on the record. Before that – I learned this studying all of this stuff and findings in all of these oral histories – but before that, news reporters could go in and have a news conference with the president but they couldn’t quote him directly. I mean, think about that. You could only paraphrase the president. So they always had an out – you know, “The president didn’t say it that way” or “No, he didn’t mean that.” Well Eisenhower says forget that, put it on the record. Then he says, go ahead and record it for radio or TV.

And then he has the first live news conference where reporters for the state are asking the American president questions. It’s the first time the American public sees their leader being challenged by the press. And you think about that, and that started what has been a big check on our system.

I think that Trump is shaking it up again in that he’s saying some of these organizations have a way that they look at things. And if you look at the campaign and how it was covered, he’s saying we’ve got to shake this up. Now, we’ll see how that goes and how it plays. You know, the old thing that you don’t attack somebody who uses ink by the barrel, I think that that dynamic has changed.

Bevan: Not operative anymore?

Baier: Yeah.

Bevan: Listen, thanks for your time. So do you have the next book idea? Are you going to do this again?

Baier: You know, I may. I’ll have to talk to my wife again and see if she buys into it. But you know, I think that this structure of looking at a narrative in a soda straw and then jumping back to something bigger at 30,000 feet kind of works. So look out for “Three Days in May” or whatever.

Bevan: You just have to go back Augusta or someplace else to get inspiration.

Baier: [laughs] Yeah, another good golf course.