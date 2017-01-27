A Worldwide Trump Effect?

It was no secret that European elites in general and European political leaders specifically had expressed ardent hopes that Hillary Clinton would be the 45th U.S. president. In capitals from Dublin to Bucharest, we Europeans asked ourselves for months, “Can Americans really be ready to vote for Donald Trump?”

Now that they have—at least in sufficient numbers to give Trump a comfortable Electoral College victory—Europeans are asking themselves other questions that cut much closer to home. Are Americans just acting out? Or is this the start of something really big, as President Trump would say? Is the Trump phenomenon the latest U.S. export?

On Friday, President Trump will welcome his first foreign leader to the White House, British Prime Minister Theresa May. May is currently in charge of leading Great Britain out of the European Union after Brexit became a reality last summer. In hindsight, Brexit may have been a harbinger of worldwide Trumpism. The Donald certainly saw it that way at the time. He saluted Brexit, both as a candidate and as president-elect. There’s no reason to think he will do any differently when he sits down with Mrs. May in the Oval Office.

Europeans are paying careful attention to her visit, looking for clues as to how President Trump sees the future U.S.-Europe relationship and whether he will seek to involve himself in upcoming elections outside the United States. Europeans like to tell themselves that Trump’s election was an aberration, a uniquely American response that can’t happen anywhere else. That’s one scenario. A second scenario is that, like rap music and Hollywood movies, Trumpism will be imported just because everything else American finds its way to our shore.

Or just maybe—and this is the doomsday scenario for many Europeans—Trump is right and Brexit was the first salvo. In that case, the fear is that the 2016 U.S. presidential election was not an isolated American event. Instead, a sweeping anti-establishment wave is about to roll all the way back across the Atlantic and change our political landscape, too.

In March, Holland holds parliamentary elections. As of today, the right-wing party, The Freedom Party, stands strong in the polls. Guess who attended the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last summer? That’s right, the leader of The Freedom Party, Geert Wilders. When I interviewed Mr. Wilders at the convention, he made it clear that he saw several parallels between the anti-establishment movement in America and the Netherlands. Wilders would like to parlay that perception into being elected the next Dutch prime minister.



A few weeks later, in May, France will choose Francois Hollande’s replacement in the Elysee Palace. Right now, it looks to be a showdown between the conservative candidate, Francois Fillon, and the leader of the National Front, Marine Le Pen. Like Mr. Wilders in Holland, Mrs. Le Pen has framed herself as the anti-establishment candidate. And like Messrs. Wilders and Trump, she is bashing the elites, while insisting she’ll return power to the grassroots.

In the autumn of 2017, Germany holds elections. Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced she is seeking reelection. During his own campaign, Trump said that although he’d long considered Merkel “a great leader,” her Syrian refugee policy had proved to be “catastrophic mistake” that was “ruining” Germany. But Trump is not Merkel’s direct problem: she is under political pressure at home because of the immigration crisis roiling Europe. At some of the state elections in Germany, the right-wing party, Alternative Für Deutschland, has been gaining momentum, with the same kind of anti-establishment agenda heard in Holland, France and the United States.

As the North American media was fixated with the feud President Trump ignited with Mexico’s president, the United States’ northern neighbor is dealing with the advent of two Trump wannabes seeking to control the Conservative Party. One of them is an edgy right-wing politician who has long taken aim at Canada’s liberal immigration policies. The other is the blunt-speaking host of a popular reality television show.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s first international bromance appears to be with Narendra Modi, an ardent Hindu nationalist who talks about cracking down on Islamic terrorism, mistrusts the media, and likes to announce policy changes on Twitter.

Doesn’t it all sound familiar?