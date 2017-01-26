Trump's Actions; GOP Retreat Update; "100 Days" Podcast; the Third Finger

Good morning. It’s Thursday, January 26, 2017. Thirty-eight years ago today, the eventful life of Nelson A. Rockefeller was cut short by a fatal heart attack. As a political campaigner, “Rocky” was remembered for two expressions, one verbal, the other physical.

The first was his habit, while running for governor in New York, of greeting well-wishers with a handshake or a pat on the back to accompany his signature greeting: “Hi ya, fella!” The second was the extended middle finger he flashed with a mirthless smile to “hippies,” as they were known in the press, who were heckling then-Vice President Rockefeller in Binghamton, N.Y. at a 1976 Republican rally.

The vulgar gesticulation became known euphemistically as the “Rockefeller Salute.”

I'll have more on the history of the middle finger greeting in a moment.

In a 2009 New York Times column headlined “Thank-You Signals,” wordsmith William Safire listed 10 nonverbal ways of expressing gratitude to fellow motorists behind the wheel of a car. The finalists were solicited from his readers. No. 1 was the “A-OK” gestures popularized by U.S. astronauts of an earlier generation. It entails forming a circle with your thumb and forefinger. But hold on, some readers warned. Don’t try that in Brazil. There, it’s considered a vulgar gesture akin, wrote Safire, to flashing the “Rockefinger.”

Safire’s coinage didn’t catch on, and with each passing year Nelson Rockefeller -- grandson of robber baron John D. Rockefeller, four-term governor of New York, liberal Republican (except on criminal justice issues), vice president, and one-time presidential candidate -- is less remembered at all, let alone remembered for flashing the bird at hecklers in 1976.

But where did that gesture even come from?

Michael Oricchio, my old San Jose Mercury News colleague, once penned a brief history of “the finger.” I’m sorry I can’t find the link, but Oricchio traced the gesture as far back as ancient Rome where it was called “digitus impudicus.”

In the early days of the Obama administration, Linton Weeks of National Public Radio asked Central Michigan University professor Lesley Withers, a specialist in nonverbal communication, why “flipping the bird” seems more commonplace these days than before.

“There’s a complex relationship between frequency of use of profane gestures and the social stigma associated with their use,” explained Withers, who specializes in nonverbal communication. “As stigma decreases, the frequency of use increases, and as the frequency of use increases, the stigma decreases further.”

But if giving the finger becomes ordinary, will it lose its punch? Weeks put that question to Mark L. Knapp, a retired University of Texas communications professor.

“If a group of people become inured to the finger gesture,” Knapp said, “my guess is that you’d have to give the finger with more force or make a dramatic facial expression to go with it … [or] give the finger with both hands.”

At Donald J. Trump’s inauguration, I saw a photo of a middle-aged woman doing exactly that.

Although she was dressed in purple, I didn’t peg her as a swing voter. My own favorite invocation of digitus impudicus came seven years ago, courtesy of actor Zac Efron. As part of his “give cancer the bird” fundraising effort, the Hollywood heartthrob encouraged his youthful fans to take group photos of themselves wearing anti-cancer wristbands and giving the Rockefeller Salute. Now there’s a cause that could unite us all.

