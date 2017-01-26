Torture, Vote Fraud Debates Mire Start of GOP Retreat

PHILADELPHIA – Republican leaders outlined an ambitious legislative agenda here Wednesday as they sought to get on the same page for the first 200 days of the Trump administration, but lingering questions from the president on voter fraud and a reopening of the debate over torture swamped the message on the first day of their retreat.

Some Republicans expressed frustration with the distracting messaging coming from the White House, even as they voiced a desire to get on the same page with Trump on his legislative priorities. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will address lawmakers here Thursday.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he thought Trump had done some smart things in the early days, including meeting with unions and automakers, but that accusations of widespread voter fraud and debates over crowd size have distracted from his priorities.

“You’re taking your eye off the message and I think harming your ability to unify Republicans in the country,” Kinzinger said. “He’s president, he gets to set his own message. If I was advising the team, I’d say, ‘Here’s the great things you’ve done, but some of the rabbit holes on messaging I’d stay away from.’"

Rep. Charlie Dent, a moderate who didn’t support Trump during the campaign, said he was concerned about the headline-grabbing messages on voter fraud and crowd size. Asked if he thought future messaging issues could imperil the legislative agenda, he said, “I don’t know. I don’t control the Twitter feed."

But it wasn’t just the relitigation of crowd sizes or the election. Trump also created new policy rifts among Republicans on Wednesday when he said he “absolutely” believes waterboarding works and “We have to fight fire with fire.” It was a position he held during the campaign but backed off somewhat after the election.

Sen. John Thune, giving opening remarks to reporters at the conference, said, “Congress has spoken” in outlawing waterboarding.

“This is a debate that we've had already. We believe it is settled law,” said Thune (pictured above with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers). Others, including Armed Services Chairman John McCain, have been outspoken in criticizing Trump for his comments on torture. Trump’s newly sworn-in CIA director, former Rep. Mike Pompeo, had previously spoken positively of the interrogation method, and his past statements became a crucial issue during his confirmation, which ultimately passed the Senate early this week. Others, including Kinzinger, sided closer with Trump on the technique.

“I’ve always said … we should never revert to those in the first place, but you can never take anything out of your hip pocket,” the Illinois congressman said, adding that it could be useful in emergency situations when lives are at risk. “You never know what you don’t know.”

Still, despite the questions and rifts that popped up early during the retreat, rank- and-file Republicans gained some clarity on their strategy over the next 200 days. Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a joint presentation to their conferences detailing the schedule.

Rep. Chris Collins, a key Trump ally on the Hill, said the plan would entail repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act “by the springtime.” That would be followed by tax reform, which Collins said would be “on the president’s desk before the August recess.” The early agenda also included regulatory reform, building a wall on the southern border, and an infrastructure plan added at the behest of the president.

“We’re being challenged by our leadership to unite on this and being warned that there’s going to be some tough votes,” Collins said. “The speaker’s message was none of this is going to be easy and we’re going to be attacked by somebody regardless of what we do. So let’s buckle our seatbelt and understand we have an obligation here."

Republicans hope to continue gaining clarity on their legislative issues throughout the week. Several members briefed lawmakers on tax reform Wednesday, and similar panels on health care and national security were slated for Thursday, which could help the party coalesce around a replacement for the ACA, something they have yet to achieve. They will also hear from both Trump and Pence Thursday afternoon on the administration’s path forward. Some lawmakers have hoped that more clarity from Trump could rapidly bring the conference together on a plan.

“I think he will play the role of president,” Rep. Doug Collins said. “He’ll use his persuasiveness, he’ll use his pulpit, so to speak, to make that case. I think he’ll bring us together.”