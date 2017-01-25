GOP Retreat; Sheryl for President? Trump and Chicago; Meeting the Press

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Fifty-six years ago today, John F. Kennedy held the first news conference of his presidency -- and the first presidential press conference in history to be televised live.

The first U.S. president to hold a presser was Woodrow Wilson; the most prolific was Calvin Coolidge. The first to use television was Dwight Eisenhower, on January 19, 1955, two years after he was inaugurated.

“Well, I see we are trying a new experiment this morning. I hope it doesn't prove to be a disturbing influence,” Ike said that morning. “I have no announcements. We will go directly to questions.”

Until Eisenhower arrived in the White House, the rules of the road at such press gatherings were tilted in favor of presidents. For starters, the sessions were “off the record” much of the time. Until Eisenhower came along, a president could alter his quote if he didn’t like how it sounded, which is exactly what Harry Truman did when he spoke candidly about Sen. Joe McCarthy. That tale and others are included in this excellent primer on presidential news conferences by Martha Joynt Kumar, the nation’s foremost scholar on presidential communications; it’s posted on the website of the White House Historical Association.

On January 1, 1961, a majority of Americans were enthralled by their young president-elect. The 1960 election had been hard-fought and very close, but the “permanent campaign” was a thing of the future, as were the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal. Cynicism was not the order of the day, in other words, either within the White House press corps or the country as a whole. Although “I Like Ike” buttons had given way to “All the Way With JFK” banners, even after Richard Nixon’s close (and possibly fraudulent) defeat in 1960, “Not My President” hashtags would have marked you as a fringe character.

Yet, the seeds were already being sown for distrust. Their fruits show, five-and-a-half-decades later, why presidential truthfulness is so important.

While running for president in 1960, Jack Kennedy had repeatedly claimed a “missile gap” existed between the United States and the Soviet Union. This was untrue, but it alarmed the Soviets to hear Kennedy say it. That same year, on May 1, a state-of-the-art CIA U-2 spy plane piloted by former Air Force Capt. Francis Gary Powers was shot down over Russian airspace.

The Eisenhower administration falsely claimed that “a weather plane” had strayed off course, but the Russians knew this was false: They had captured both the plane and the pilot. Eisenhower would later indicate that giving out a bogus cover story regarding the incident was one of his principle regrets as president. It cost the United States credibility internationally, for one thing, which came into play two months later.

On July 1, 1960, a Soviet fighter pilot shot down an Air Force RB-47 that had taken off from Brize Norton Royal Air Force Base in England. The RB-47 crew was on a reconnaissance mission, but 30 miles outside Soviet airspace when attacked. On board were Willard G. Palm, the flight commander, and five other young U.S. Air Force officers, Freeman B. “Bruce” Olmstead, John R. McKone, Eugene Posa, Dean Bowen Phillips, and Oscar Lee Goforth.

Only Olmstead and McKone survived the crash, which took place over the Barents Sea. They were picked up by a Soviet ship and imprisoned for nearly seven months. In his first presidential press conference, Kennedy announced that the two men had been released.

A nation numbed by the carnage of World War II and tempered by the intense test of nerves that constituted the Cold War did not obsess over a couple of hostages. Kennedy mentioned their return as the third of three announcements he made at the top of his news conference on this date. The historic first question from the White House press corps wasn’t about the condition of those hostages; it was whether he planned to resume U-2 or another reconnaissance flights.

“Flights of American aircraft penetrating the air space of the Soviet Union have been suspended since May 1960,” President Kennedy responded. “I have ordered that they not be resumed.” Inside the Kremlin they wondered if this was really true.

