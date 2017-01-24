Trump's Trade Action Shuffles Old Party Alliances

In his first policy actions as president, Donald Trump is already shifting coalitions on Capitol Hill.

Fulfilling one of his most consistent campaign promises, the new president signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from a years-in-the-making multilateral trade deal with 11 Pacific Rim countries, known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP. The decision drew cheers from the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders and uproar from traditional conservatives, including Sen. John McCain.

The move, and reactions to it, may not be surprising, as the issue of U.S. trade deals and the impact of globalization on American jobs disrupted traditional party alliances during the presidential campaign. But Monday’s decision underscored the stark reality of campaign rhetoric turned into policy -- and raised questions about the endurance of long-held party tenets in the Trump era.

President Trump’s pledge to pull away from this trade pact and renegotiate others earned support among working-class voters from Midwestern states that haven’t gone Republican in decades. Sanders’ message carried a similar appeal during the Democratic primary, and his support put enough pressure on Hillary Clinton to change her position on the TPP.

But Trump’s position on trade -- he also pledged to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement -- puts him at odds with Republican orthodoxy. Most Republicans support free trade agreements and voted overwhelmingly to give former President Obama fast-track authority to negotiate them in 2015 over the dissent of most Democrats. Republicans have also raised concern about additional economic plans that deviate from traditional conservatism, such as imposing a border tax on companies that move American manufacturing jobs overseas -- a proposal Trump reminded the country’s top chief executives about during a roundtable discussion Monday.

Trump’s decision on TPP highlighted divisions between Democrats and Obama. Several Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Tim Casey of Pennsylvania -- both states Trump won in November -- praised Trump for the executive action. Sanders said he was “glad the Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead and gone.”

Despite Obama pushing for TPP as a legacy item in his final year in office, Democratic leaders in both chambers panned the agreement without giving Trump credit for discarding it. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said his trade views were closer to Trump’s than to Obama’s, but said Democrats “await real action on trade.” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s order “largely symbolic,” and said TPP failed, thanks to Democratic opposition.

“We will see how many Republicans now pretend to have been on the same side as Democrats in demanding a better trade agreement for American workers,” Pelosi said.

While several Democrats were positive about Trump’s action and echoed his rhetoric on trade, some Republicans voiced concern with the implications of the withdrawal. Notably, they used an argument Obama often employed when pitching the trade agreement, questioning what it might do to embolden China -- even if they voiced them more quietly than they would have if the new president had not run on their party’s ticket.

“This is what he promised the American people ... he's right to do what he promised,” Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso told CNN. But, he cautioned: “If we are not trading with certain people, China will try to step into that void.”

McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, blasted the decision as a “serious mistake that will have lasting consequences” for the U.S. economy and Asia policy.

“This decision will forfeit the opportunity to promote American exports, reduce trade barriers, open new markets, and protect American invention and innovation,” McCain said. “It will create an opening for China to rewrite the economic rules of the road at the expense of American workers. And it will send a troubling signal of American disengagement in the Asia-Pacific region at a time we can least afford it.”

But the new Republican White House argues that multilateral trade agreements allowed other countries to negotiate on par with the United States, and instead advocates for bilateral agreements designed to provide better negotiating power.

“I think it’s symbolic both here in America and around the world of a new era of trade policy, one that’s going to put American workers first and foremost and one that assures the rest of the world that the way we negotiate bilateral agreements is going to ensure that we get something out of these deals,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in his first briefing Monday.

On the same day Trump signed the executive order, he met with several union leaders representing construction workers and plumbers. Earlier this month, he met with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Unions have been largely opposed to the TPP, and leaders praised Trump's executive order on Monday.

Trade experts anticipated Trump would move swiftly on pulling away from TPP, given the president’s strident campaign promises, and they do see opportunities in one-on-one negotiations. But the rhetoric on trade during the campaign has raised concern about building enough support for future deals and the impact the withdrawal will have on trading partners.

“Administrations, Democrat or Republican, and the business community writ large have never been able to explain what trade means bottom line for American workers,” said Welles Orr, who served as an assistant U.S. trade representative for congressional affairs under George H.W. Bush. “Any way of communicating again for any deal is going to have to articulate very clearly on a very basic grade-school level what it means for ‘America First.’"

Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who often clashed with Trump during the campaign, stood by his support for free trade, but acknowledged the related messaging failures.

“It’s clear that those of us who believe trade is good for American families have done a terrible job defending trade’s historic successes and celebrating its future potential,” said Sasse, who has also been vocal about the effects of automation. “We have to make the arguments and we have to start now.”

It could be a tall order, however. Republican leaders in Congress “are out of step with a significant portion of their party on trade,” said GOP strategist and Capitol Hill veteran John Feehery. "If you're a donor, you probably love TPP, but if you're a voter, it's likely you don't. The politics for Trump are good.”

Feehery said the politics of trade have been changing over the past decade and a half, and culminated during the campaign. The traditional ways in which the GOP has championed free trade represent “the old Republican Party,” he says. “ The party has become steadily more populist, steadily less middle class.”

The withdrawal from TPP is just the beginning of an ongoing shuffling in trade politics between the White House and Capitol Hill. Trump has repeatedly called for renegotiating NAFTA, the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and Trump is planning to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Washington next week. Spicer said other trade executive orders were possible later this week but didn’t provide details.

A renegotiation of NAFTA is likely to further the shifting politics within the Republican Party. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, a former U.S. trade representative, said in a statement that NAFTA “should be updated” and that he stood ready to help the Trump administration do so. But Sen. John Cornyn of Texas seemed less inclined.

“NAFTA is not a dirty word in Texas,” Cornyn said. “It’s been viewed in very positive terms as far as creating jobs and economic growth in the United States."

Caitlin Huey-Burns is a national political reporter for RealClearPolitics. She can be reached at chueyburns@realclearpolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter @CHueyBurnsRCP.