Trump Won't Probe Immigrant Voter Fraud He Described

In presidential parlance, it’s called stepping on your message.

President Trump, who organized his first days in office to promote new manufacturing jobs and his “America first” economic agenda, upended his own script by telling House and Senate leaders from both parties Monday that he would have won the popular vote in November if not for 3 million to 5 million ballots that he insisted were cast for Hillary Clinton by unauthorized immigrants.

On Tuesday Trump was focused, in part, on the proposed portion of the Keystone XL‎ pipeline from western states to the Gulf of Mexico. President Obama blocked the pipeline after years of evaluation, deciding it was not in the nation's national security or environmental interests, and he said the jobs created by the project would number in the hundreds rather than thousands. Trump disagrees, and gave the pipeline and its owner, TransCanada, his encouragement.

"We are going to renegotiate some of the terms. And then if they like, we’ll see if we can get that pipeline built," Trump said in the Oval Office. "A lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs. Great construction jobs."

As for the voter fraud issue, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday the president is unlikely to order an investigation, which raised questions about whether Trump will soon put the campaign experience behind him, and whether as president he is inclined to accept data and analyses he might prefer to dispute.

Examples that arose during Trump’s transition: U.S. intelligence assessments; scientific evidence supporting climate change and other environmental risks; and federal data measuring U.S. unemployment, homelessness and poverty.

Trump’s assertions of massive voter fraud – claims that have been widely debunked by experts but stubbornly repeated by the candidate before and after Election Day -- immediately leaked Monday night and produced one New York Times headline and lead paragraph that described the president’s claims as both false and a “lie.”

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, who described Trump’s remarks to reporters, said the president offered no proof of his assertions, and his guests did not affirm Trump’s view.

Trump’s fondness for hyperbole and reliance on information that doesn’t stand up to independent fact checking has begun to put him through an exacting media process of truth-squading. As a New York businessman and reality TV personality, Trump more easily dismissed such scrutiny.

But on Saturday, he contested, through Spicer, estimates of crowd counts that compared his inauguration audience to that of Barack Obama in 2009. When White House metrics were contradicted by other official sources, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway defended her boss’s beliefs as rooted in “alternative facts.”

Trump, in private and public remarks, has been unhappy with Clinton’s tally of 2.8 million more popular votes, although he handily captured the White House by winning the Electoral College. The president blames outside forces for the disparity, and he broached the topic with top lawmakers during what was otherwise billed as a working reception in the State Dining Room to discuss his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees.

“I think he was having a discussion with some folks and mentioned something in passing, which has been a long-standing belief that he's maintained. This isn't the first time that you've heard this concern of his,” Spicer confirmed during Tuesday’s televised White House briefing.

“He's stated his concerns of voter fraud, and people voting illegally during the campaign, and he continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him,” Spicer said.

When reporters pressed Spicer to describe the data Trump relied on, he vaguely cited several studies before adding, “It’s a belief he maintains.”

Elections and law enforcement officials have said they believe claims of voter fraud did not pan out in any large numbers, and especially in the context of approximately 138 million ballots cast. They said complaints about voter fraud were proven false, but as a political argument, the accusations had a life of their own on the Internet, right-leaning talk radio and other conservative quarters.

Spicer denied the president is likely to order a federal investigation to safeguard voting rights and the integrity of U.S. elections going forward, in the context of his assertion that so many ballots were improperly cast. Anything approaching the level Trump describes would amount to the largest voter fraud in U.S. history. “We’ll see how it goes,” Spicer said, adding, “There’s no investigation.”

Trump’s remarks created a lively diversion from his disciplined convening of CEOs and organized labor bosses, as well as congressional leaders, to champion his focus on U.S. manufacturing, promises of less burdensome federal regulations, and his backing of Keystone and another controversial proposed oil pipeline, both of which his predecessor had blocked.

The president is dedicated, his spokesman said, to his campaign commitment to “create tens of thousands of new jobs” in an economy that has been shedding manufacturing positions for decades because of automation and global competition. Everything from heavy steel used in industrial settings to some Trump-branded consumer products are made abroad.

“We’re going to rebuild manufacturing,” Spicer said.