Trump & Trade; Radicals' Rules; Ending the "Carnage"; Cracking Open a Cold One

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Eighty-two years ago today, the first can of beer was sold in the United States. The target audience for this marketing experiment lived in Richmond, Virginia.

Before Prohibition, beer was mostly sold in draft form -- poured from taps in saloons -- although bottled beer was available in many places. Repeal changed everything, and it did so quickly. On February 20, 1933, Congress passed a resolution calling for the 18th Amendment to be rescinded, which, of course, required another amendment, the 21st. Even while awaiting ratification, which occurred by the end of the year, Congress passed a statute in March allowing the 20 states that didn’t have Prohibition statutes of their own to allow the making of beer with 3.2 percent alcohol content.

Some people called this “near beer,” but to a thirsty nation it was better than nothing. And the best was yet to come.

I’ll have a further word on this subject in a moment. First. I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, timely videos, and breaking news, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material, much of it on the inauguration, from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump Pauses on Jerusalem Embassy Plans, Acts on Trade. The new president is reconsidering his vow to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv, Alexis Simendinger reports.

Trump Trade Action Upends Old Party Alliances. His swift withdrawal of America from the TPP drew criticism from many in the GOP, write Caitlin Huey-Burns and James Arkin.

Trade Under Trump. The new president has broken from American instincts on trade, but his predecessors did the same. In RealClearWorld, Philip Levy wonders: Are we in for a sharp break, or will Trump fall back in line?

Updating Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals” for the Trump Era. Richard Porter has some suggestions for protesters who blocked his and other inaugural ball attendees’ path on Friday night.

Jeff Sessions Can Help Stop the "American Carnage." In RealClearPolicy, Sean Kennedy defends Trump's characterization of rising urban crime and argues that the attorney general-designate is the right person to help reverse these trends.

A Task for Trump's OMB Director: Regulatory Reform. Also in RCPolicy, James Broughel outlines how Mick Mulvaney can help with regulatory reform by updating OMB guidelines.

Ukraine’s Problem Is Ukraine. In RealClearDefense, James D. Durso argues that unless leaders there meet Western standards of governance, Donald Trump will treat Ukraine like a bad investment and walk away.

Mervyn King: Ben Bernanke's Dangerous British Doppelganger. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny reviews “The End of Alchemy” by Mervyn King, the former Bank of England chairman.

Who Is Really Benefiting From Early Access to Federal Student Aid? In RealClearEducation, Gregg Scoresby questions the effectiveness of a new student aid policy.

Five Questions for the President of National School Choice Week. RCE editor Christopher Beach talks with Andrew Campanella.

Book Exclusive: “The Campus Rape Frenzy.” RealClearInvestigations has this excerpt from KC Johnson and Stuart Taylor Jr.’s new book, subtitled “The Attack on Due Process at America’s Universities.”

Author Interview: “Dark at the Crossing.” RealClearBooks editor John Waters chats with Elliot Ackerman, whose new novel is about an Iraqi-American intent upon fighting in the Syrian civil war.

* * *

During Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first year in office, the U.S. political system wrestled with two timeless and opposing impulses within the electorate. The first, epitomized by the loud and successful clamor to repeal Prohibition, was to reduce government intrusion into Americans’ daily lives. The second, embodied in FDR’s sweeping attempts to jump-start the economy, is that government has a moral and practical duty to make Americans’ lives better, whether everyone agrees or not.

We’re still arguing in this country about how far that second responsibility should take us.

But on the question of drinking beer, wine, and spirits, we pretty much came to a consensus that entails: (a) unleashing the awesome imaginations of American entrepreneurs in creating and marketing adult beverages; and (b) simultaneously regulating and taxing the hell out of them.

It’s an uncertain bargain, and there are still voices on both sides of the question. Yet, from the beginning, it was clear that this cosmic compromise had fulfilled voters’ desires.

By June of 1933, fully six months before the repeal, more than 30 U.S. brewers were in operation. One of them, the G. Krueger Brewing Co. of Newark, New Jersey, entered the next year into a joint venture with the American Can Co., to produce beer in 12-ounce tin cans. On this date in 1935, the first of 2,000 cans of Krueger’s Finest Beer and Krueger’s Cream Ale went on sale in Richmond. They flew off the shelves, convincing Krueger, and the rest of the beer industry, that this idea was a winner. By the end of the year, three dozen other breweries were selling beer in cans.

It is not quite true, despite art etched on the walls of many American saloons (and on Bourbon Street T-shirts), that Benjamin Franklin said, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.” But it is true that during a 1931 World Series game in Philadelphia, President Hoover was serenaded with chants from the restive crowd: “We want beer! We want beer!”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com