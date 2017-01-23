Trump Pauses on Jerusalem Embassy Plans, Acts on Trade

President Trump is taking a new look at his campaign vow to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, his spokesman said Monday.

Separately, Trump took at least one step to withdraw the United States from trade accords Monday, and he invited congressional leaders from both parties to the White House in the evening to try to speed confirmation of his Cabinet nominees and iron out policy differences with House and Senate Republicans.

As he began his first week in office, the president placed his promised embassy relocation on pause after hearing from Arab allies and regional “stakeholders” that his proposal could be viewed as a provocation, leading to national security concerns, including a potential upsurge in violence in the region, and weaker bilateral relations with the United States and Israel.

Until Monday, Trump supporters believed the president might take action on the embassy move as early as this week. While the administration remains officially committed to the idea, the timing did not appear imminent.

"His team is going to continue to consult with stakeholders," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during his first West Wing press briefing, which lasted 85 minutes. Spicer declined to say the proposed embassy move would take place during Trump’s four-year term.

"We are at the very early stages of that decision-making process," the president’s spokesman said.

Trump spoke by phone over the weekend with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will visit the White House in February.

The president spoke Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, with whom he conferred about a month ago during his transition. The two men “discussed ways to deepen the bilateral relationship and support Egypt's fight against terrorists and bolster Egypt's home-grown historic economic reform program,” Spicer said, and they discussed a visit to the United States in the near future.

Trump is retracing a path created by President George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who both campaigned to move the embassy, then retreated from the pledge once in office.

Palestinians view Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, while Trump has said Jerusalem is indisputably the Jewish capital. The dispute has long been treated as an issue for the parties to negotiate as part of any future resolution.

Last spring, while seeking to win the Republican primaries, Trump told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee that his position on the U.S. embassy was firm, and he repeated his vow numerous times as he barnstormed to defeat Hillary Clinton.

"We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem," Trump said last year. "The Palestinians must come to the table knowing that the bond between the United States and Israel is absolutely, totally unbreakable.”

The president has said he wants to enlist a new coalition in the Middle East to defeat Islamic extremists, and he appointed his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to serve as an unpaid senior adviser whose portfolio includes Israel and the Middle East.

On trade, Trump fulfilled one campaign promise Monday to showcase his abandonment of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He signed a presidential memorandum stating his decision not to seek its ratification by Congress. The president said multilateral trade pacts were not advantageous to the United States, and he prefers to negotiate bilateral agreements with countries.

“We’re going to have trade, but we're going to have one-on-one, and if somebody misbehaves, we're going to send them a letter of termination, 30 days, and they'll either straighten it out or we're gone,” Trump said after meeting with a group of labor leaders in the Oval Office. “We're going back to those countries one-on-one and that'll be beautiful.”

TPP was negotiated by the Obama administration along with 11 other countries. Congress granted U.S. presidents, including Trump, the power to present the trade pact to lawmakers for an up or down vote without amendments. TPP was conceived as a bulwark in the Pacific Rim against China’s dominant trade power.

During last year’s campaign season, pro-free-trade Republican lawmakers opted not to ratify TPP while awaiting the outcome of the elections. And across the aisle, many Democratic lawmakers said they opposed the multilateral accord because they sought stronger protections for workers and the environment. Separately, they said they wanted to jettison the North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Clinton successfully enacted, but which progressives and organized labor blame for the loss of high-wage manufacturing jobs in the United States.

During the presidential campaign, Trump threw his weight behind those who said the 12-nation TPP was a bad deal for U.S. economic interests and workers, and should be scuttled. His memorandum of opposition on Monday fulfilled one of his many promises to his supporters.

NAFTA, the hemispheric trade agreement Trump also opposes, presents a different challenge. Spicer said the accord that essentially eliminated trade tariffs at the borders includes a provision, article 2205, under which Trump can give six months’ notice to Mexico or Canada and void the terms. The president does not need to go to Congress for authorization.

The Obama administration had argued that TPP, if ratified, would have effectively corrected many of the weaknesses of NAFTA, but Trump’s anti-free-trade platform appealed to the electorate and all but silenced the pro-business establishment wing of the Republican Party. The president says he will work with Congress to impose tough border tariffs on goods manufactured by U.S.-owned companies abroad and then brought into the United States on advantageous terms. Passage of legislation is required to apply new tariffs on goods at the border.

As of Monday, Trump had not triggered the NAFTA provision to exit the pact, his press secretary added, although many in Washington had expected the new president to take action immediately.

"We will be starting negotiations having to do with NAFTA," Trump said Sunday. "We are going to start renegotiating on NAFTA, on immigration and on security at the border."

Trump pledges to secure unspecified appropriations from Congress to build a wall along the country’s southern border with Mexico, and then seek reimbursement from Mexico for the construction costs. The Mexican government has said it has no intention of footing the bill.

Trump seeks to “renegotiate” the accommodative NAFTA terms enacted in 1994, his spokesman said. Trump is to meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto this month, and has spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by phone.

“I think as he meets with both of these individuals over the next 30 days or so, that's going to be a topic,” Spicer told reporters. “Now, if they come in and express a willingness to do that, you could negotiate it within the current parameters and update it through the existing structure,” he added. “If they don't, and he decided to pull [the United States] out, then we would have to go back to the drawing table in the future.”

Trump invited House and Senate leaders from both parties for a White House reception Monday evening and planned to discuss some of his ambitions, including during a separate meeting scheduled later in the evening with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The president had some bones to gently pick with congressional leaders, with whom he planned to schmooze in the State Dining Room.

Trump is frustrated that only three of his Cabinet nominees (secretaries for defense, homeland security, and the CIA) are confirmed as his administration gets underway. The rest of his nominees remain in the Senate confirmation pipeline because of what he says have been Democratic stall tactics.

Trump was also expected to discuss his legislative agenda, including what he believes is somewhat tentative progress toward drafting a consensus GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act. The president has also told Americans that he will safeguard Social Security and Medicare by making no changes. It’s not a commitment that House and Senate Republicans, including Ryan, share.

“He's going to have to talk to them,” Spicer said, referring to Social Security. “He's been very clear … in terms of preserving and protecting this really important benefit to our seniors.”

As a businessman and employer, the president “is keenly aware of how important this program is to so many people in their later years. And so he's going to continue to fight to make sure that that's a program that is preserved and protected,” he said.

Spicer described Trump’s first-year legislative priorities beyond health care as immigration and border security, tax reform, and regulatory reform.

Trump will attend a GOP congressional retreat on Philadelphia on Thursday.

The president will meet this week with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom, and May will also meet with GOP lawmakers during their annual gathering in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, ABC News will interview Trump.