Inauguration Recap; Cabinet Fight; Conservatism Reboot; a Song and a City

Good morning. It’s Monday, January 23. If you thought the 2016 political year was contentious, the last three days have demonstrated that 2017 won’t be much different.

Stepping outside the world of partisan politics for a moment, it was 55 years ago today that Tony Bennett went to a recording studio and made a record of a song he’d sung for the first time a month earlier at a hotel ballroom in California.

The song was “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

I'll explain the unlikely provenance of this iconic tune -- a love song to a city -- in a moment.

* * *

* * *

As a kid growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, I found Tony Bennett’s signature song so ubiquitous that I assumed the crooner was a San Franciscan. I mean, who else could sing so plaintively about The City? Bennett (real name Anthony Dominick Benedetto) is a New Yorker, of course. He was born in Queens, got his first big break in New York with help from Bob Hope, and recorded “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in a Manhattan studio.

So where does the song come from?

It was written by two young men originally from the Bay Area, George Cory and Douglass Cross. The partners, both World War II veterans, had moved to New York after the war to pursue their music careers. Cory, who wrote the music, had grown up in San Francisco and Mill Valley, right across the Golden Gate Bridge to the north. Cross, the lyricist, was from Oakland -- across the Bay Bridge.

They wrote the song in 1953 while living in Brooklyn Heights. “It was pure nostalgia,” Cory explained later. “We missed the warmth and openness of the people and the beauty. We never really took to New York.”

They published their song in 1954, and had a singer in mind for it: mid-century contralto Claramae Turner, a headliner at the New York Metropolitan Opera at the time and later a mainstay at the New York City Opera. Ms. Turner loved the song, and why wouldn’t she? She was another California ex-pat, who’d grown up in the Central Valley but made her professional breakthrough with the San Francisco Opera. In the latter half of the decade, Turner would frequently use the song as an encore, and although audiences responded to it warmly, she never recorded it.

At some point, either in 1959 or 1960, Cory and Cross gave the sheet music to a British-born jazz pianist they knew named Ralph Sharon, who had recently teamed up with Tony Bennett.

Sharon looked at the song, and put it in a drawer.

Then, in the winter of 1961, as he and Bennett prepared to go west to play a New Year’s engagement at the Venetian Room in San Francisco’s famed Fairmont Hotel, Sharon took it from the drawer and brought it along.

He and Bennett thought it would be a nice little local touch, but the audience at the Fairmont, which included Mayor George Christopher and future Mayor Joseph Alioto, responded so enthusiastically that they kept playing the song every night, and extended their engagement to January 17. By then, Tony Bennett and Ralph Sharon had a pretty good idea that “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” just might play well outside the Bay Area as well. To test their theory, they went into the studio on this date in 1962 -- and made music history.

Have a listen.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com