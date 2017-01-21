Women's March Erects a Pro-Life Barrier

As a young woman living in Washington, D.C., I could easily attend the Women’s March on Saturday if I wanted to.

Except that I am not invited, despite my unambiguous status as a member of the female sex. That’s because I am pro-life. As the organizers of the march made clear in a statement earlier this week, the Women’s March’s on Washington “platform is pro-choice” and “has been since day one.”

“We look forward to marching on behalf of individuals who share th[at] view,” they went on, and stated that the since-revoked partnership of New Wave Feminists, a secular group with pro-life values, was an “error.”

The march might as well have placed scare quotes around the word “Women’s,” or better yet, have renamed itself “The March for Abortion.” Then it would have cleared up any confusion about pretending to represent all women, when almost half of us self-identify as pro-life and would probably feel more at home at the March for Life, set to take place the following week. The March for Life is open to women of all political stripes and will include groups like Democrats for Life of America.

No doubt the so-called feminists organizing the Women’s March were further vexed by the headline news that Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, the first woman in history to run a successful presidential campaign, will also become the first official White House staff member to speak at the March for Life.

Of her decision to speak, Conway said, “I consider myself a member of the pro-life rank-and-file. Just one of the tens of millions of Americans who fear the cavalier way innocent human life is treated today.” Memo to the Women’s March: Countless woman of my generation are proud to say, “I’m with her.”

Thus Conway continues her vexing streak after having already ruffled feminists’ feathers when she stated the obvious -- that being a mom to young children and juggling a White House job is not ideal, and that “the most important job any woman can have is being a mother.”

Her statement does not jibe with a modern feminism that devalues motherhood and refuses to accept the reality that women are different than men, even as polling consistently finds that mothers of young children have different work-life priorities and preferences than their male counterparts. Nor do Conway’s pro-life values fit with modern feminism’s ever-exclusive demand that inherent in its definition of “feminism” is support for abortion, something many women find to be fundamentally anti-woman.

Indeed, by excluding roughly half of American women from the “Women’s” March, the event revealed in one tweet why feminism’s numbers hover around a pathetic one in four who claim the label for themselves. One recent poll found that as few as 18 percent of Americans consider themselves a feminist. Today’s women simply are not interested in being treated like a special interest group at the service of the abortion industry.

Many of us are in search of a new feminism, one that values women’s unique and different contribution to the human experience, in particular our awesome potential to bear new life. We are turned off by a culture that seems perfectly comfortable with the sexual exploitation of women -- often billed in the name of empowerment, be it the drive to legalize prostitution from left-wing feminists or the suggestion that we are only equal to our husbands if our earning power is the same and our division of labor in the home is identical.

Many of us can see that abortion has helped to facilitate a world where men can use women for sex while freeing themselves of the consequences. Or as Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen put it over 20 years ago, “By making the birth of the child the physical choice of the mother, the sexual revolution has made marriage and child support a social choice of the father.”

So while the Women’s March may proudly tout its anticipated 200,000 participants, organizers are stuck with the reality that their event is tainted by the same exclusivity and elitism that helped produce an electoral rebuke of those very values. If the organizers want to see a real force to be reckoned with, they should return to the National Mall a week later, when thousands and thousands of young people, a huge swath of them women, will be marching too.

As for this woman, you won’t find me anywhere near the Women’s March, but you will find me among the ranks with Ms. Conway, proudly marching for life.