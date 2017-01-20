Trump's First Presidential Act: A Speech

Donald Trump’s inaugural address will be relatively brief, and he’s going to revel at the sight of crowds carpeting the Mall as he speaks to the largest rally of his political career.

But what the 45th president will say to enlarge his message of “America first,” and the impact his words may have on his governance, remain unpredictable. Trump’s speeches are known for being improvisational more than set pieces, and memorable for putdowns more than poetry.

And Trump-bashing protesters in Washington could draw the new president into counterpunching.

But the grandeur and importance of addressing the nation as president has challenged the New York businessman to aim for vision and national aspirations rather than a political laundry list. “Very personal and sincere” was one description offered hours before Trump and his family flew to Washington from New York.

Speaking off-the-cuff in front of the Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening following a concert and fireworks show, Trump thanked those who voted for him and the thousands of visitors gathered in the nation’s capital. “There’s never been a movement like this … anywhere in the world,” Trump said. "And we’re going to unify our country. … We’re going to make our country great for all of our people."

After saying Trump’s speech would focus more on vision and philosophy and less on specific policies, his spokesman noted that “he’ll talk about infrastructure and education, [and] our manufacturing base.” The repeal and replacement of Obamacare did not take center stage when the president-elect’s team previewed working drafts.

Trump’s top priorities remain immigration, job creation, manufacturing, and tax reform, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday. Within each of those politically fraught policies are kernels of bipartisan agreement. How Trump approaches enough Senate Democrats to support his legislative priorities will help define his approach to governance. Does he seek compromise to find bipartisan support? Or does he want to exploit anxiety about red-state contests next year to scare some moderate Democrats into collaborating with the White House?

Spicer said Trump will speak to Americans about the “proper role of government [and] the role of citizens,” which sounds a lot like what President Obama says he’ll focus on during his post-presidency.

Whether the Trump speech delivers a unifying message will be “in the eye of the beholder,” his spokesman said. Indeed, whether a 20-minute speech can possibly begin to heal raw political wounds is likely a tall order.

The address on Friday will be followed next week by a blizzard of Trump executive actions with which the new president says he will begin to erase Obama’s policies. After celebrating his swearing-in with family and friends, Trump’s first presidential steps may not look like outreach to those who did not vote for him.

Trump told Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano privately, according to one report, that he would next week sign as many as 200 executive orders dealing with a host of issues, including immigration, the environment and guns.

The question is not whether the 45th president will put an instantaneous conservative stamp on governance, but which actions he will take to rewind Obama’s record, and in what sequence, Spicer said.

If Trump’s remarks after defeating Hillary Clinton Nov. 8 are a guide, his inaugural address will organize a “unity” theme around his vow to rescue America in the wake of two Obama terms, which he called “a disaster” during his campaign. (Trump, however, sought out Obama’s advice during numerous telephone conversations during the transition.)

“We’re going to dream of things for our country and beautiful things and successful things once again,” the real estate mogul said after handily winning the Electoral College, but not the popular vote.

“I want to tell the world community that while we will always put America’s interests first, we will deal fairly with everyone, with everyone — all people and all other nations. We will seek common ground, not hostility; partnership, not conflict,” Trump said 10 weeks ago.

The incoming commander-in-chief says he’s a bold populist who single-handedly inspired a political movement that he believes will shake up Washington’s fusty order and remake the Republican Party. It was on that platform that he won the White House, and Trump wants to keep his loyalists firmly with him. Their approval could make or break how Congress and world leaders decide to work with – or against – the new administration.

Trump’s favorability numbers, historically low while the GOP nominee, have slumped since his election victory, undercutting his outreach Friday to a divided electorate as he places his hand on the Lincoln Bible to swear allegiance to the flag and the Constitution.

Trump this week said he wrote his speech in long hand with a legal pad and a Sharpie, tweeting, as evidence, a photo taken at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida.

Stephen Miller, 31, the wordsmith and conservative adviser who will follow Trump into the West Wing, helped his boss draft the address. A team of Trump advisers hopes the oration, which Trump has rehearsed, is favorably compared with those of past presidents, including Ronald Reagan and America’s seventh president, a populist predecessor whom Trump has been channeling.

At a dinner Wednesday evening, Trump told a Washington audience, “There hasn’t been anything like this since Andrew Jackson,” according to a recording made available to the New York Times by a guest. (Nonetheless, after pointing to the 1828 Jackson victory, Trump said his own nationalist triumph was “unprecedented.”)

Scholars and analysts have explored the Trump-Jackson similarities, including the latter’s political patience while becoming a people-focused disruptor. He was also savvy about exploiting America’s newspapers to speak to the masses.

But on Inauguration Day, the Trump team is determined, at least on one level, that history will not repeat itself. After taking the oath of office in March 1829, Jackson was overrun by boisterous, inebriated fans.

At the swearing-in, some 10,000 to 20,000 people showed up on the Mall to celebrate, pressing closer to the Capitol steps to hear the 61-year-old speak. A rope designed to hold back the crush snapped, forcing Jackson to retreat, then ride his horse through the throngs to the safety of the White House, according to historical accounts. At the mansion, a public reception, which mixed society guests with Jackson’s grassroots supporters, became so whisky-infused and rowdy that the new president eventually fled out a back door or window to a nearby hotel for the night.

Trump has predicted a “record-setting turnout.” And the Trump International Hotel is right along the parade route.