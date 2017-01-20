Obama's Legacy; Trump's Speech; Medicaid Concerns; Oratory for the Ages

Good morning. It’s Friday, January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day. Shortly after noon, Donald J. Trump will stand on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address.

It’s an anomaly of American politics that a speech so anticipated, and delivered amid such splendor and solemnity, should be so quickly forgotten – but that’s the usual case. Not always, though. At key inflection points in our history, Americans look to the inaugural address for guidance or perhaps reassurance.

Ronald Reagan was the first president to use to west side of the Capitol as a backdrop. The old film star saw a more visually arresting setting; besides, as a man who’d risen to national prominence in California, he liked the idea of looking to the west.

Reagan had run for president by blaming Washington for the economic doldrums besetting the nation, while questioning the size and scope of the federal government. Yet, he was an optimistic man by nature, who wanted to inspire his fellow Americans while simultaneously striking a chord that would not alienate a Congress still dominated in the House by Democrats and led by a John F. Kennedy contemporary named Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr. It was quite a needle to thread, and Reagan did it in a single paragraph that combined his antipathy toward big government and his faith in the American people, with a rhetorical nod to JFK.

“In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem,” Reagan said. “From time to time we've been tempted to believe that society has become too complex to be managed by self-rule, that government by an elite group is superior to government for, by, and of the people. Well, if no one among us is capable of governing himself, then who among us has the capacity to govern someone else? All of us together, in and out of government, must bear the burden. The solutions we seek must be equitable, with no one group singled out to pay a higher price.”

Twenty years later, the country was at another pivot point, the kind where the tone and substance of an inaugural address matters. On that day, January 20, 2001, a president not known for being eloquent, or even especially articulate, rose to the occasion.

I’ll have a word on George W. Bush’s first inaugural address in a moment. Before doing so, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, timely videos, and breaking news, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material, much of it on the inauguration, from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

George W. Bush assumed the presidency after an election with some similarities to the one Americans experienced in 2016. Like Donald Trump, Bush did not win the popular vote. The Electoral College was under the microscope, the results in Florida went to the Supreme Court, the losing side was bitter, and racial wounds were reopened. Some of the same Democrats protesting Trump’s victory -- Georgia Rep. John Lewis, for one -- were disinclined to celebrate Bush’s ascendancy to the Oval Office.

January 20, 2001, then, was an occasion for words that were both soothing and soaring. Not an easy task, but the 43rd president and his team were up to the challenge. The tradition established by Ronald Reagan of holding the inauguration on the west side of the Capitol means, symbolically, that the new president is facing the rest of the country. In his inaugural address, George W. Bush took that idea literally. He spoke to everyone.

“We have a place, all of us, in a long story, a story we continue but whose end we will not see,” Bush said. “It is a story of a new world that became a friend and liberator of the old; the story of a slaveholding society that became a servant of freedom; the story of a power that went into the world to protect but not possess, to defend but not to conquer.

“It is the American story, a story of flawed and fallible people united across the generations by grand and enduring ideals. The grandest of these ideals is an unfolding American promise that everyone belongs, that everyone deserves a chance, that no insignificant person was ever born.”

Later in the speech, Bush returned to this point. “America at its best is compassionate,” he said. “In the quiet of American conscience, we know that deep, persistent poverty is unworthy of our nation's promise. And whatever our views of its cause, we can agree that children at risk are not at fault.”

Bush had his rhetorical moments in the 2000 campaign and employed a staff of gifted speechwriters who regularly produced such prose. Still, this inaugural address was a surprise, even to Democrats.

“George W. Bush's first week as president of the United States began with a speech that, taken as a whole and judged purely as a piece of writing, was shockingly good,” wrote Hendrik Hertzberg in The New Yorker, a liberal who helped draft Jimmy Carter's 1977 Inaugural Address. “It was by far the best Inaugural Address in 40 years; indeed, it was better than all but a tiny handful of all the inaugurals of all the presidents since the Republic was founded.”

We could use something like it in a few hours.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com