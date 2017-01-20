Mnuchin Hammered by Dems for Failing to Disclose Assets

Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin attempted to sell the Senate Finance Committee on Donald Trump's pro-growth tax plan, but was repeatedly dogged by questions Thursday about how he failed to disclose nearly $100 million in assets in his Senate questionnaire.

But both Senate Republicans and Mnuchin made the case that it was his varied, if questionable, resume -- from director of OneWest Bank to his experience with foreign interest loopholes -- that made him the best person for the job. Sen. Richard Burr said that Mnuchin’s previous employments provide a “road map to a more civil, transparent tax policy.”

Mnuchin argued that as a businessman, he understands the red tape involved in the tax code that often drives American companies to conduct their dealings offshore. He stressed that his primary goal as Treasury secretary would be to "simplify the tax code" so both businesses and citizens could enjoy more transparent, streamlined access to their funds. He also outlined his plan to give the middle class an income tax cut and increase the country's global competitiveness through exports.

This attitude toward simplification, however, was fodder for committee Democrats who criticized him repeatedly for failing to fill out the entirety of his Senate questionnaire prior to the eve of his hearing. It was only hours before the hearing that the committee fully learned of Mnuchin's role as a director in a Cayman Islands investment fund and the undisclosed $100 million in assets.

Mnuchin chalked the discrepancy up to an overwhelming amount of paperwork, calling the 5,000-page questionnaire "quite a job" and admitted that it was "perhaps a mistake" to hand over his information before assuring that it was complete.

Senate Democrats argued Mnuchin placed the investment fund abroad so that his clients would not be subject to paying U.S. taxes, saying that self-serving businessmen have found similar reasons to do so for decades.

Mnuchin reiterated that he conducted these dealings legally, and that the offshore entities were used so different types of clients, such as nonprofits and groups handling pension funds, could make profitable investments. He also said he would work with the incoming administration and Congress to close the tax loopholes that frequently incentivize American companies to do business through offshore accounts.

The former Goldman Sachs partner’s dealings with foreign entities also called into question Trump’s ties to investments abroad, particularly how Mnuchin would advise the incoming president on the international holdings he will maintain while in office. Sen. Claire McCaskill pressed the nominee on this point, asking who would audit Trump’s businesses to determine if they are profiting off his foreign involvements.

Mnuchin didn’t offer specifics, instead saying that it was an interesting point and that he would follow up with her office.

The Missouri Democrat also asked whether Mnuchin supported lifting the current sanctions against Russia, a position Trump has set as a possible goal. Earlier in the week, the president-elect said that he would consider removing the sanctions imposed over Russia’s annexation of Crimea in exchange for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Moscow.

Diverging from Trump’s stance, Mnuchin says that he is opposed to lifting the sanctions. However, he would like to see the classified briefings on Russia before supporting any new sanctions.

Committee members also called on the Treasury secretary nominee to explain the foreclosure practices used at OneWest, the bank Mnuchin purchased and co-owned at the height of the financial crisis. The bank has been called a “foreclosure machine” for allegedly issuing some 36,000 foreclosures under Mnuchin.

He fought back against that characterization, stressing that OneWest “had nothing to with the risky loans” from previous management, operating as IndyMac Bank. The former regional banker said that he and his team “ran a loan modification machine,” and in fact helped more people “avoid financial ruin” through their practices.

Despite these criticisms, Mnuchin’s path to confirmation will likely face few major obstacles. He is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate.