History and Hope Weigh Upon Inauguration Day

The nation comes together today to celebrate the American presidency, a most complex and contradictory office, but a most ingenious one nonetheless.

It has endured for 228 years, peacefully passing, as of today, into the hands of 44 different men, some great and some not so great. Remarkably, it is the longest-running elective executive office in the world, other than the papacy.

The presidency carries with it sweeping power, awesome influence and instant prestige. The president is viewed worldwide as the nation's most recognizable symbol, our national spokesman, agenda-setter, moral leader, morale leader, role model and unifier. He is commander-in-chief of the armed forces and leader of the free world.

Beyond that, he is the repository of our hopes and dreams. We entrust to him not only the security and fate of the nation, but also the security and fate of ourselves.

However, being an office born of the rejection of tyrannical rule by an English monarch, the presidency contains severe restraints and sharp limitations in the exercise of its often-conflicting duties.

A president can do little by decree, a truth Harry Truman contemplated with amusement when he assessed the prospect of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, commander of the largest army ever assembled, succeeding him in the Oval Office:

“He’ll sit here, and he’ll say, ‘Do this! Do that!’ And nothing will happen. Poor Ike—it won’t be a bit like the Army. He’ll find it very frustrating.”

A president can veto legislation, but it can be passed over his head by a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress. He can conduct foreign policy and negotiate treaties, but only Congress can declare war and the Senate must ratify treaties. Presidents can select the members of their Cabinets and name justices to the Supreme Court, but again, the Senate must approve.

Presidents alone cannot raise taxes, enact laws, punish criminals, confiscate property or spend public funds. But the Founding Fathers did empower the president to pardon, or reduce sentences of, those who have broken the law.

Yet, even exercising that great power is not without peril. Gerald Ford, our only unelected president, narrowly lost his 1976 election bid in part because his pardon of Richard Nixon was so unpopular.

Americans are aware of the limitations the Constitution puts on their presidents. Yet they still expect the occupant of the Oval Office to be superhuman and do great things with the sweep of a pen or the turn of the tongue. At times in the nation's history, Americans have seen presidents do that. But when they stumble and fall, or prove to be mere mortals like the rest of us, the disappointment of the people is profound.

George Washington, creator of the nation's presidential model, worried whether he could meet the high standards a fledgling nation expected of him.

"I greatly apprehend that my countrymen will expect too much from me," he wrote early in his presidency.

Every president since then has, to varying degrees, fretted about fulfilling public expectations. If there is one constant, it is that Americans expect much from our presidents and hold them accountable. Of those who have held the office, only 17 won a second term.

Even successful presidents leave office feeling that much of what they wanted to accomplish was still undone. George Washington, of all presidents, lamented in his presidential farewell address national problems that had gone unaddressed owing to for his "inferior talents" and "fallible judgment."

Others chose to forgo re-election, fearing they failed. Lyndon Johnson, bedeviled by Vietnam, exited lamenting, "We leave the plow in the furrow, and actually the field is only half tilled."

Donald John Trump takes the oath today as 45th president with a great weight on his shoulders. It is placed there by the examples of his predecessors and a people who have high hopes, well aware that his success can truly be their own.

All Americans should wish him Godspeed.