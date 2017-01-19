Trump-Bush Nexus; Trump-Lewis Clash; DNC Chairmanship; Party Like It's 1981

Good morning. It’s Thursday, January 19, 2017, one day before Donald J. Trump’s inauguration. Tonight, Toby Keith will headline a roster of country singers at the Lincoln Memorial. I don’t know if the president-elect even likes that kind of music, but with America’s musical luminaries and Hollywood stars staying away in droves, what choice did he have?

One aside for those who don’t know his sound: Toby Keith is a great talent, and fun as well.

As for tomorrow’s swearing-in ceremony, those who’ve been in communion with Mr. Trump say his inaugural address will be inflected by Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural speech, with a dash of John F. Kennedy thrown in. Wise choices.

President-elect Ronald Wilson Reagan had no trouble attracting top-notch performers at his first inaugural celebration 36 years ago. Some of those who came were his old Hollywood pals. The three days leading up to the January 20, 1981 swearing-in were a veritable feast of art and music.

“Every museum in the District has been presenting all-day programs that have taken in everything from jazz and folk music to the classical and contemporary repertory,” the New York Times noted approvingly. “In addition, some of the museums have shows that relate to the inauguration.”

At the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which had opened 10 years earlier, a concert by the National Symphony Orchestra included a suite from Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s score for the 1942 motion picture “Kings Row,” starring Ronald Reagan in his most acclaimed performance as a film actor.

The same night, the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater hosted a performance combining ballet and opera. The tuxedo-clad president-elect and his wife, Nancy, in a long, apple-green silk gown, went backstage to thank the performers and orchestra members, shaking hands with all of them.

The next night, January 19, was the scene of the traditional gala at the Capital Center in Landover, Md., then the largest indoor arena in the area. Produced by Frank Sinatra and emceed by Johnny Carson, the event featured a potpourri of forms and styles: Mikhail Baryshnikov danced. Charlie Pride and Mel Tillis sang. Bob Hope did a monologue (gently skewering Republicans). The Beach Boys, a Reagan favorite, provided the California sound.

Hollywood actors ranging from Ben Vereen to Charlton Heston made remarks or did skits. The musical acts included Donnie & Marie Osmond and Ethel Merman, who had performed at the Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy inaugurations, and Ray Charles. So, yes, politics was less polarized then.

Of course, you can’t please everyone. Washington Post television critic Tom Shales, a partisan reviewer known for nastiness, was true to form. In a column that appeared the next morning—the day of the inauguration—Shales called Vereen an “Uncle Tom,” ridiculed Carson for wearing a white-tail tux, dismissed both Osmonds as “vapid” and wrote off the whole program as “a tacky combination of a Hollywood awards show, a Kiwanis club talent contest and a telethon stocked with fewer greats than near-greats and even more pure mediocrities.”

But some moments soften the hearts of even the most cynical commentators. For Tom Shales that moment came when Jimmy Stewart -- gifted actor, pal of Reagan, veteran of two wars, and a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force -- strode across the Landover stage.

“It was nothing if not touching,” wrote Shales, “to see the honored guest, President-elect Ronald Reagan, smartly returning a salute to fellow actor and military man Jimmy Stewart.”

