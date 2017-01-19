Rex Tillerson: Confirm a Personal Diplomat

Diplomacy is personal. Thomas Jefferson used relationships he developed as ambassador to France to secure America’s greatest bargain, the Louisiana Purchase. Drawing on decades of personal connections, Secretary Dean Acheson successfully negotiated the formation of NATO, and the establishment of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund following World War II.

Last week, Senators harshly criticized Rex Tillerson for the very ties and experiences with foreign leaders that, in fact, give him unusually strong credentials as Secretary of State. A further irony is that the criticism was levelled by members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The name says it. Relationships count, and Tillerson, as the CEO of the world’s largest private energy company, with operations around the world, has developed those relationships.

Certainly, close connections between any U.S. government official and foreign leaders – and particularly our historical adversaries – are worthy of exploration. But Tillerson’s lifelong reputation for integrity and endorsements from respected diplomats like Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice should give Americans confidence that we can trust that his considerable skills will be deployed solely in the service of the United States rather than for a former company.

At Wednesday’s confirmation hearing, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla), pressed Tillerson to brand Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.” While this can be good television, it is hardly a way for a new Secretary of State to leverage a personal relationship to achieve U.S. interests in dealing with Russia.

Tillerson was unflinching when it came to policy positions. He affirmed the sovereignty of Ukraine against Russian aggression, but he wisely refused to get baited into what could have quickly become an intractable diplomatic relationship. This is the precisely the comportment America needs in its leaders. History, after all, confirms the importance of wise personal diplomacy.

Consider President George H.W. Bush’s friendships with Chinese leaders, developed during his time as emissary to Beijing. After Chinese Premier Deng had shut down all communications in the midst of China’s suppression of its student-led, pro-democracy Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, Bush 41 wrote Deng an appeal, drawing on their longstanding friendship and requested that senior U.S. diplomats be allowed an audience with the premier. Deng agreed, and the course was set for the flourishing of U.S.-China relations for the next 20 years. Personal diplomacy has its roots in social psychology. Robert Cialdini, a leading scholar in the field, confirmed with experiments what all of us know from our daily lives. “People say ‘yes’ to those they know and like.”

Or, as Abraham Lincoln aid, “if you would win a man to your cause, first convince him that you are his friend.”

Rex Tillerson has already done the work of creating functional relationships and the trust upon which successful diplomatic strategies are built. Exxon Mobil, after all, explores for oil and gas on six continents and operates facilities and markets products in “most of the world’s countries.” Few top diplomats have ever come to their job with this kind of experience.

During his tenure as CEO, Tillerson represented his company’s interests faithfully and has led our community in my home of Dallas with great integrity. Americans will be fortunate to have someone represent them around the world with such a strong background for successful personal diplomacy.

Anne D. MacDonald was an official in the White House, State Department, Pentagon, and post-presidency office of President George W. and Mrs. Laura Bush.