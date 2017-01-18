Trump-Lewis Clash Serves Neither Man's Purposes

Rep. John Lewis knew what he was doing when he said Donald Trump isn’t a legitimate president, and the iconic civil rights leader also knew what it might provoke from the thin-skinned counter-puncher. But as the nation celebrated what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 88th birthday this week, the spat unleashed responses from all sides that would have appalled the man Lewis fought beside, and showed a widening and hardening divide that was hard to imagine even a year ago.

On one side, Republican Rep. Steve King said that Lewis hasn’t contributed anything in 50 years since being beaten during the peaceful protest in Selma, Ala., and that “he trades off of it.” On the other side, rapper Snoop Dogg made vile threats that he would “roast” any black performers daring to perform at the inauguration.

There’s more.

This week CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill accused the sports stars and entertainers, including television host and comedian Steve Harvey, who visit with Trump of being used, and said the president-elect intentionally meets with people unable to challenge him on policies that affect inner cities. “Yeah, it was a bunch of mediocre Negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people,” Hill said.

To Hill’s toxic comments, Sheriff David Clarke, a Trump supporter, tweeted, “I am tired of this jigaboo telling black people who they should be, what they should do. He’s a lackey for Democrats.”

Can it get any worse than this?

Lewis’ comments, that Russian intervention in the November election rendered Trump illegitimate in his eyes, was met with swift nasty-grams on Twitter from Trump, who accused the congressman of ignoring his Atlanta district, which he called “crime infested,” and said Lewis was “all talk, talk, talk - no action or results.”

Lewis also said he would boycott the 45th president’s inauguration, something he had never done before. Only it turns out Lewis had boycotted the 43rd president’s inauguration as well. That was because the Supreme Court had ended the 2000 recount in Florida and Lewis also thought George W. Bush wasn’t not legitimately elected. When confronted, Lewis’ staff said he didn’t recall that since it was nearly 20 years ago.

While Trump’s response was predictably ill-advised, there is no doubt this has not been Lewis’ finest hour.

“Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It’s a permanent attitude,” Martin Luther King once said. “Never succumb to the temptation of bitterness,” he said another time. Trump didn’t adhere to these principles, and neither did Lewis. But the debate over the latter’s political ploy -- as well as Trump’s treatment of, and standing among, African-Americans -- is as angry and bitter as those from decades gone by, and will further erode what’s left of a fragile unity in America.

The 60 Democrats joining Lewis in his boycott Friday are indulging themselves at the expense of our democracy, which would not only deeply sadden Dr. King, but will likely be cause for regret. Months or years from now a crisis may arise, or an opportunity for a solution or initiative that could improve the lives of their constituents, and Trump’s payback will not only keep them from the table, they will be out in the cold. Many of them will someday wish they had taken the high road, like the Clintons are choosing to do, and sat at the ceremony in resentful, yet patriotic, silence.

Meanwhile, some conservatives have gone much further than Trump, and no one should blame Trump for inviting them to do so. Crystal Wright, an African-American who writes the “Conservative Black Chick” blog, called Lewis’ remarks disrespectful and also questioned his accomplishments. “What I want to know is what has John Lewis done since he marched on Selma? Really. He's riding on the coattails of something that happened over 50 years ago. And it's just -- to me, his position in Congress is illegitimate,” Wright said on Fox Business Channel. “If John Lewis was not black, nobody would care what he is saying.”

Attacking Lewis’ as politically craven may be fair game, but that doesn’t mean it’s called for. Conservative columnist Erick Erickson wrote that Lewis is a “race-baiting bully” and cited a political ad Lewis appeared in for a county commission candidate in which he said that having the GOP run Fulton County would be worse than “dogs and water hoses in the street,” and that “their very lives may depend on it.”

Michael Gerson, a conservative Trump critic who was Bush 43’s chief speechwriter, said Lewis has “a disturbing habit of hyperbole,” and noted that he once compared John McCain to George Wallace. Yet Gerson criticized Trump’s attack on him because “Lewis carried the full weight of America’s promise across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. ... Were John Lewis to call me every name in the book, I would still honor him.”

Attacking Lewis doesn’t help Trump, and protesting the presidency doesn’t help Lewis and those he represents. Americans who disagree with Trump must hold him accountable, and criticize his actions honorably, without threatening each other, or boycotting our precious and peaceful transfer of power. It’s surely what Dr. King would do.