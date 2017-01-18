Risky Words; Price on the Hot Seat; DeVos, Pruitt Hearings; JFK & Ike

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2017, two days from the inauguration of America’s 45th president. Yesterday, we revisited Dwight Eisenhower’s farewell address as commander-in-chief. On this date in 1961, Americans were absorbing the true scope of Ike’s speech -- the significance of the career soldier and five-star general-turn-president warning Americans about the dangers of Washington’s “military-industrial complex.”

Eisenhower had originally wanted to say “military-industrial-congressional complex” but was persuaded that challenging the Pentagon was a big enough target without roping Capitol Hill into the concept. But that was implied.

I also cited a couple of Eisenhower biographies in yesterday’s note, but was remiss in not mentioning “Three Days in January,” a timely new book written by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney. It explores the exact time frame I’m writing about this week. “Three Days in January” has an evocative cover photo of Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy walking together at Camp David.

That Pulitzer Prize-winning picture was taken in April 1961. On this date that year, as Todd Purdum recounted in a memorable 2011 Vanity Fair piece, President-elect John F. Kennedy was feeling fat. Reassured by his internist that everything was fine, JFK ordered his usual cholesterol-laden breakfast, visited the dentist, got fitted for his silk hat, and headed to Washington for the biggest Democratic Party since the end of World War II.

Certainly, America was enthralled by John Fitzgerald Kennedy. He’d won by the narrowest of margins in 1960, but by the time of his inauguration the glamorous senator from Massachusetts and his young family had captured the public imagination.

The day after he arrived in Washington, D.C., in 1961, it began snowing. The city was snarled. Some 10,000 cars were stranded in the streets. Herbert Hoover, with his customary bad luck, was flying from Miami, but was turned back. Thirty Eisenhower aides were stuck overnight in the White House.

At the inaugural ceremony the next day, a space heater on the podium short-circuited, nearly starting a fire. The sun came out, making the Capitol a lovely study in blue-over-white, but it was so bright that 86-year-old Robert Frost couldn't read the poem he'd written in the glare and recited one from memory instead. Then came Jack Kennedy, handsome as a movie star, hatless even in that biting cold. Kennedy didn’t want to wear the silk top hat he’d picked out, and most men would never really wear formal hats again in this country. But the stirring words of Kennedy's inaugural address would ring in Americans' ears for decades afterward.

"Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty," Kennedy vowed, building to the speech's dramatic climax:

"And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country. My fellow citizens of the world: Ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man."

With those words, John F. Kennedy helped launch the modern American presidency. Benefiting from half-a-century's worth of hindsight, however, most presidential scholars now consider Eisenhower's farewell address more substantive than Kennedy's speech.

"With 50 years' perspective and with countless wars and mindless governmental spending to look back upon, Ike's words serve us better than JFK's,” Leslie H. Gelb, a president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, said in a seminar at the Newseum a few years ago.

I was present at that 2011 session and recall how panelist James Fallows agreed. “Kennedy's speech will always be exciting to listen to -- Eisenhower's is very important to read," Fallows told me afterward.

"Of course, both of these were memorable and very effective speeches, but in different ways," he added. "Kennedy's was mainly inspiration and memorable for its tone and certain ringing phrases -- starting with 'Ask not ...' But as an assessment of long-term challenges in American life, Eisenhower's is the more memorable document.”

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette executive editor David M. Shribman, writing about those addresses that same week, was struck by how they challenge modern stereotypes about the two presidents.

“[F]rom the distance of a half century the two speeches … make us question our historical memories, which often paint Eisenhower as the steely pragmatist and Kennedy as the dreamy romantic,” Shribman wrote. “Instead, it was Eisenhower who said he was praying for a world where ‘in the goodness of time, all peoples will come to live together in a peace guaranteed by the binding force of mutual respect and love,’ and it was Kennedy who argued that ‘only when our arms are sufficient beyond doubt can we be certain beyond doubt that they will never be employed.’

“Today the two speeches look more like two sides of a fateful argument, one suggesting that the arming of America was out of control and a threat to the domestic purity of the nation, the other suggesting that Americans would ‘pay any price, bear any burden’ in a ‘long twilight struggle, year in and year out,’ to prevail against a monstrous tyranny bent on world domination and posing a mortal threat to the very values of which Eisenhower spoke only a few days earlier.”

The face of the enemy may have changed in the ensuing decades -- or maybe not -- but as another man prepares to take the oath of office, this great debate continues.

