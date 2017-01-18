Interior Nominee Zinke Says Goal Is "Restored Trust"

Department of Interior secretary nominee Ryan Zinke emphasized two of his qualifications at his confirmation hearing Tuesday: an upbringing in the Montana woods gave him a deep understanding of the department's mission, he said, and his days as a Navy SEAL would help him command an agency that has vast and frequently conflicting roles.

The Republican congressman told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that his goal as both a Westerner and former military official is to bring “collaboration, communication, and a restored trust” to the Interior Department, which oversees 500 million acres, mostly in the West, and their resources.

Committee members posed several questions to Zinke on how he would manage the department under Donald Trump’s administration, including its plans to reverse President Obama’s emphasis on renewable energy.

If confirmed, the at-large Montana congressman promised an “all of the above” energy strategy that would include drilling, hydraulic fracturing, and developing alternative energy sources on public lands.

Several Democratic senators echoed environmentalists’ concerns about the impact of drilling and fracking on climate change, which the president-elect previously called “a hoax.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was one of the most vocal critics, first asking Zinke point-blank if he shared the president-elect’s views on climate change. After some back-and-forth during which Zinke said there was debate “on both sides of the aisle” concerning climate change, Zinke affirmed: “I do not believe it is a hoax.”

When Sanders pressed him on whether the department should continue oil drilling on public land despite climate change, Zinke referenced the “all of the above” approach, saying, “We need an economy and jobs, too.”

Zinke also expressed an interest in reforming the way the department communicates with public land managers. He said he hoped to “restore a voice for local communities” and to be a “listener and advocate” for their needs. Years of inflexible regulation under the Obama administration, Zinke said, had led to growing mistrust between states with large areas of public land and the Interior Department.

“If your front line isn’t happy, the rest of your team isn’t doing well,” Zinke explained.

Zinke also said states “should have a say” on whether national monuments are dedicated on land within their borders, a frequent complaint among Republican senators on the committee who said President Obama wielded his Antiquities Act authority too often in designating such monuments.

But Zinke also qualified his intention to work to improve relations between states and the Department of the Interior, stating he did not support the transfer of U.S-owned public lands to the states. “I believe Teddy Roosevelt had it right when he put lands under federal control,” Zinke said.

The committee then called on Zinke to justify his recent vote in support of a House rules change making it easier to transfer federal lands to state control by declaring transfers budget neutral. The congressman was ready with an explanation, again stressing the need for a renewed sense of trust. His vote “was an indicator of how upset people are about our land policy at the moment” and “a shot across the bow,” he said.

Zinke enjoyed bipartisan support from fellow Montanans, with Democratic Sen. Jon Tester telling the committee that he had faith “that a Navy SEAL, as always, will shoot straight.” Republican Sen. Steve Daines reiterated the importance of confirming a Westerner to the position, saying that Zinke is "intimately familiar with the vast jurisdiction of the Department of Interior because he's lived it.”