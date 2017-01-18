Dems Plan Hot Seat for HHS-Designate Price at Hearing

Senators get their first opportunity Wednesday to publicly question Georgia Rep. Tom Price, who will become President-elect Trump’s point person for multiple major health care battles if he wins confirmation to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Price’s hearing comes amid numerous questions about the timing for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and both Trump and congressional Republicans’ plans for replacing the law. Democrats also hope they can repeat a theme from previous confirmation hearings, driving a wedge between Trump’s nominee and the president-elect on certain policy issues – mainly Trump’s campaign statements to protect Medicare and Price’s past support for turning the senior health program into a voucher system.

Democrats are expected to grill Price on the replacement of the Affordable Care Act, hoping to nail down specifics on that plan and how it would affect those who have gained insurance under the law. Several senators said they didn’t expect Price to provide many details on Trump’s plan, and CNN reported that Price was intentionally being kept out of health care discussions until his confirmation, allowing him to pass on those questions at his hearing. On the other hand, Price is one of the few Republican lawmakers to craft a detailed Obamacare replacement, and his legislation could be a centerpiece of the hearing.

“Just days ago, President-elect Trump promised ‘insurance for everybody,’” Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., will say in her opening remarks, according to a statement released ahead of the hearings. “But Congressman Price, your own proposals would cause millions of people to lose coverage, force many to pay more for their care, and leave people with pre-existing conditions vulnerable to insurance companies rejecting them or charging them more. So I will be interested in hearing any explanation you have of how your plans would keep the promises your party has made to the American people about their health care.”

Despite Democrats’ confidence heading into the hearing, GOP senators are broadly supportive of Price. A former physician and six-term lawmaker who chairs the Budget Committee, he’s deeply versed on issues of health care, and most Republicans are eager to have a lawmaker who has crafted health care legislation at the helm of HHS, leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare. So far, no Republican senator has indicated hesitancy with supporting his confirmation.

But Republicans do hope to glean new information from him during Wednesday’s session before the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, committee chairman, said it would be “helpful” for Price to discuss the sequencing of Republicans’ health care proposals, and how they will empower states rather than the federal government.

“We’ll do that step by step, very carefully, and before anything is effectively repealed, there will be concrete, practical alternatives in place for Americans to choose,” Alexander told reporters. “I think if he were to make it clear that that is the goal of the Trump administration, that would help."

Democrats, however, plan to question more than just his past legislative work. They have seized on a report from CNN Monday that Price purchased stock in a company days before releasing legislation that would have benefitted that company, arguing Price used his position in Congress to benefit himself financially.

Trump’s transition team and congressional Republicans have pushed back on that report, arguing a broker purchased the stock without Price’s knowledge and that he was fully compliant with financial disclosures rules. But Democrats plan to make the details of that report a major part of Wednesday’s hearing.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told CNN Tuesday that Price might have broken the law if he knew about the stock purchase. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a member of the committee that will question Price, called the allegations “troubling.”

“He seemed to have been profiting off his position as a congressman, and this will be the first opportunity to get some answers to those questions,” Murphy said. He added he didn’t believe Price’s argument – that a broker independently purchased the stock without the congressman’s knowledge – necessarily absolved him of any potential guilt.

“Was the broker sitting back and looking at his legislative positions and buying stocks based on how he can make money off his client’s political positioning?” Murphy said. “If you allow your broker to sit back and buy stocks based on your political positions, that’s no better than you doing it of your own volition."

Republicans mostly brushed off the report and said it didn’t change their view of Price’s nomination.

“What I understand is an independent broker made a trade that Dr. Price didn’t know about. That could easily happen,” Alexander told reporters Tuesday. “I guess we’ll learn more about it as we go along, but I think he’s an excellent nominee for secretary.”

Wednesday’s hearing is just the first opportunity for senators to question Price ahead of any vote on his confirmation. While he’s meeting with the HELP committee, the Finance Committee, which is scheduled to meet Tuesday, ultimately will vote on whether to send his confirmation to the full Senate. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, chairman of finance, brushed off the report about Price’s stock and any apparent conflict.

“Total BS,” Hatch said. “Everybody here knows that he’s an honest guy. He’s disclosed everything. What more can he do? I’m just ashamed of the way my colleagues on the other side are treating him. It’s just terrible."