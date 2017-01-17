Leaving the WH Press Space as Is Could Benefit Trump

Every four or eight years in Washington, incoming White House staff members brandish ideas they see as fresh and unique to a new president, only to discover the told-you-so downsides later on.

Such may be the case with President-elect Donald Trump’s interest, confirmed by his incoming senior White House staff, to rethink a work area used for decades by journalists at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The urge to purge reporters from the West Wing seemed so in keeping with the businessman’s M.O., even during his campaign, that few in the Fourth Estate were surprised when an anonymous transition source told Esquire that in the West Wing, the press corps will be perceived as “the opposition party.”

Plenty of presidents before Trump have voiced contempt for the news media, chafed at what they saw as bias, and devised end runs around media scrutiny. But many also exploited the benefits of having reporters under foot.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, incoming Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Trump spokesman Sean Spicer were pressed this week to explain what’s in store for White House workspace that was dedicated in 2000 to Ronald Reagan’s former press secretary, James S. Brady. The space, after fanfare led by President George W. Bush, reopened just 10 years ago after a major $9.5 million renovation partially funded by six television networks and a host of smaller media outlets.

Trump wants more members of the Fourth Estate to cover his White House, not fewer, his advisers insisted. But the newcomer to governance is weighing whether reporters should be moved to a new location, and his top advisers are pondering how to do it.

“There's no work space right now for them anywhere but where they are,” Spicer told MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday.

“Is there a chance that they would, when the press assembles, be actually in the White House or be across the street?” Scarborough persisted, pointing to reports that Trump and his team have other uses in mind for the square footage devoted to the White House press briefing room and workspaces assigned to credentialed media outlets. (More and larger office space to accommodate senior Trump advisers unaccustomed to closet-sized cubicles is just one rumor.)

“I don’t know,” Spicer said. “We only have 49 seats in the Brady briefing room. And the idea has been, and it literally has just been a discussion at this point, is to look at other rooms that exist that hold a greater capacity so that more folks can actually attend these briefings.”

Since 1896, journalists have viewed the White House and the president as a special beat, and have prided themselves on covering the news without fear or favor. Before 1902, when the West Wing was built, journalists huddled inside the White House mansion, treating it as their own workspace. At the turn of the century, the president’s secretary briefed the press each day, standing around a table located outside an office above the East Room.

“From that point forward, reporters had space they could call their own,” wrote retired Towson University presidency scholar Martha Joynt Kumar, author of several books about White House communications and a careful chronicler of the Barack Obama and Trump transitions.

Although the president-elect vows to “shake things up” as president, and prides himself on being a master -- and unorthodox -- communicator, there are practices and protocols at the White House that persist because presidents valued the benefits.

Are there upsides for the 45th president, aside from avoiding a time-consuming PR diversion, if he leaves the White House press corps where it is? The answer is yes.

Proximity + Communications. Presidents have long believed they benefit by inviting the press to dissect their words and decisions as eyewitnesses, within intimate proximity, in good times and bad. Communicating is governing, and new tools, including Twitter and Facebook, help amplify presidents’ messages, but cherry-picking favorite media or depending on White House-created messaging does not substitute for the credibility, transparency, speed and impact of a diverse and independent press corps tasked to cover and photograph presidents day in and day out.

Close access by journalists to White House officials, and vice versa, is valuable to both sides of the adversarial equation. Many White House press secretaries have shared anecdotes about the early-warning radar they developed when White House reporters lined up outside their doors, offering a valuable read on breaking news or an administration’s missteps.

Seven days a week, at almost any hour, a commander-in-chief can venture the few steps from the Oval Office to the briefing room, or to the back of Air Force One and speak to Americans and global audiences via the news media. The unfiltered, unedited dynamic of social media is Trump’s favored megaphone, but Twitter alone cannot explain a complex administration policy or untangle diplomatic knots.

The White House Is Open to Journalists Beyond Washington. Journalists do not need assigned seats or Washington press credentials to venture to the White House, pose questions to the press secretary, or interview the president.

As traditional news media splintered and specialized in recent years, the mix and diversity of journalists covering the beat for target audiences grew. At the White House, traditional wire services, radio, television, magazines, newspapers, and international media long ago made way for contemporary innovations, including online reporting, and digital video and audio. It is an evolving beat, and has been for more than a century.

President George W. Bush recognized journalists representing media outlets he viewed as too liberal, and President Obama answered questions posed by conservative networks, publications and columnists. For journalists who cannot be in Washington – and financially, that describes most state and local news outlets -- White House happenings are accessible in real time, thanks to the work of national news organizations, the White House press corps’ pool reports, which are distributed to tens of thousands of recipients, to C-SPAN, and to the White House website. Bloggers, regional media, local television and talk radio – all outlets Spicer says President Trump especially hopes to welcome during his tenure – have reported from the West Wing for many years.

Small Space, Big Impact: Spicer believes the 49 seats in the cramped White House briefing room cannot accommodate the expected media interest in President Trump. That was also true at the outset of the Clinton, Bush and Obama presidencies. The briefing room is small, but large numbers of reporters also regularly fill the East Room, the Rose Garden and the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (next door) when more space is needed.

At the outset of a new administration, the initial crush of standing-room media interest usually wanes to briefing-room capacity within a month. And the Trump administration may further succeed in reducing that crush by briefing reporters less often, and off-camera. Thus, the solution under study may be a proposal in search of a problem.

For 11 months straddling 2006 and 2007, the press corps worked in a temporary space across Pennsylvania Avenue along Lafayette Square as the briefing room and adjacent areas underwent the top-to-bottom renovation. President Bush’s press office staff, tasked to work in the West Wing as well as across the street, found the setup a time-consuming annoyance as staff and reporters shuttled back and forth for events. Then-Press Secretary Tony Snow quipped that his daily outdoor trek to brief reporters in their make-do quarters gave him “bad hair days.”

Minding the Public’s Money. If soon-to-be President Trump decides to move the press corps to more distant, spacious quarters and renovates the existing real estate for other purposes, taxpayers are likely to focus on the price tag as well as the rationale. Trump says he wants to rein in taxpayer costs for a new Air Force One slated for delivery in 2023, which means Americans could expect him to be similarly frugal about costs tied to new projects at the White House.

A decade ago, the estimated $9.5 million press area overhaul removed asbestos hazards and addressed some (but not all) drainage problems; added plumbing, HVAC, and lighting; installed miles of fiber optic cable and electronics; produced a functional new briefing room, and renovated space for the president’s press staff, as well as rows of soundproof booths and carrels for working reporters.

Six TV networks spent $100,000 each to customize and equip their workspaces, and other news outlets invested smaller amounts to help their correspondents do their jobs, according to Steve Scully, who was the White House Correspondents’ Association president during the project. Scully is now C-SPAN’s senior executive producer and political editor.

The renovation, contracted and supervised by the General Services Administration, delivered improvements intended to hold up for many years under heavy use by a constant stream of far more than 49 journalists. And for the most part, it has. The aide to President Bush who helped steer the 2006 project was Joe Hagin, then the deputy White House chief of staff for operations. Hagin is preparing to reprise that same operational role, serving Trump.

In the summer of 2007, he eagerly celebrated the briefing room improvements as Bush led a ribbon-cutting event that included former White House press secretaries and journalists.

"I think it's going to benefit future presidents and future White House press corps, to be working in modern conditions," Bush said as he gazed at the upgraded space. "It's going to make your life better, and it's going to make the life of future presidents better, also."