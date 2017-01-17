Hearing Previews; How Trump Won, Cont'd.; Meaningful "Silence"; Ike's Warning

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2017. We’re into presidential goodbyes and hellos this week, so what better time to recall President Dwight Eisenhower’s farewell address, delivered 56 years ago today?

Coming just three days before John F. Kennedy’s inspiring inauguration ceremony, Dwight Eisenhower’s last speech as a president was a contrast in staging. The outgoing president delivered his speech in a near monotone, stumbling over the occasional word, then correcting himself, sounding for all the world like a man who had memorized a speech. This was true. But what a speech!

The U.S. Army lifer, the five-star general who’d led the greatest armed force in history during World War II, had something big to impart: Americans should beware, he said, of a permanent and growing U.S. “military-industrial complex.”

I'll have more on Ike's prescient warning in a moment.

* * *

* * *

President Eisenhower played against type the night of January 17, 1961, when he introduced an evocative new phrase to the American language. But “Ike,” as a generation of Americans knew him, was evincing old themes -- and consciously taking his cue from George Washington, another general-turned-statesman.

In his farewell address, Washington had warned his countrymen of getting entangled in “permanent” foreign alliances. Washington also implored Americans, in words rarely recalled today, to “avoid the necessity of those overgrown military establishments, which under any form of government are inauspicious to liberty.”

This was Eisenhower's theme as well. After acknowledging that the exigencies of the Cold War required a standing army, he said: “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes.”

This wasn’t a casual exhortation. Records discovered only six years ago by the National Archives shows that formal preparation of Eisenhower's farewell message had begun in May of 1959. Its major theme had been festering in Ike's mind longer than that. By then, says James Ledbetter, author of “Unwarranted Influence: Dwight D. Eisenhower and the Military-Industrial Complex,” Eisenhower had begun to view private military contractors as self-interested and pernicious players in the federal budget process.

Evan Thomas, author of another acclaimed Eisenhower history, unearthed evidence that Eisenhower worried about how a future president who lacked military experience would be able to withstand the blandishments of the brass, the contractors, and Congress on the subject of military spending.

“Someday there is going to be a man sitting in my present chair who has not been raised in the military services and who will have little understanding of where slashes in their estimates can be made with little or no damage,” Ike wrote to his friend Edward “Swede” Hazlett in August 1956. “If that should happen while we still have the state of tension that now exists in the world, I shudder to think of what could happen in this country.”

Evan Thomas thought of Barack Obama when he came across this letter, although the man Eisenhower had in mind when he gave his farewell address was a military veteran who, like Swede Hazlett, had been a naval officer. Nonetheless, John Kennedy had run for office in 1960 proclaiming he would close a “missile gap” with the Soviet Union that Eisenhower knew to be a fiction. He thought Kennedy knew it, too, but was worried that perhaps he didn’t -- that he was already too enthralled by the experts.

Kennedy’s inaugural speech, which would follow Ike’s less than 64 hours later, would provide a bookend to Eisenhower’s warning. But that’s a subject of another Morning Note, coming later this week.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com