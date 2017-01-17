Democrats Ready to Grill DeVos on School Choice

Betsy DeVos, the billionaire conservative activist and nominee for secretary of education, will likely face one of the most contentious confirmation hearings in the history of the department on Tuesday.

Since being tapped by President-elect Donald Trump, DeVos has been a lightning rod in the media and on Capitol Hill. Her supporters praise her outspoken commitment to school choice and her efforts to expand charter schools around the nation. On the other hand, critics believe that her agenda will undermine public education and drain resources from traditional public schools.

DeVos will face rigorous questioning regarding her school choice advocacy, her past political contributions, and her views on civil rights, according to conversations with key members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

“Parents across the country want to know that their government is doing everything possible to make sure that their kids, and all kids, have access to a high quality and safe public education,” Sen. Patty Murray, a former teacher and the ranking Democrat on the committee, told RealClearEducation. “So I look forward to asking tough questions about Ms. DeVos’s extensive record, career experiences, financial history, and vision for the Department of Education and the many ways it impacts students and families.”

Democrats on the panel believe that DeVos's wealth and prior political activities make her a target-rich candidate. Asked for a comment in advance of the hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's office responded with a link to the 16-page letter she sent to DeVos on January 9, replete with aggressive questioning and cutting criticisms of her record. "There is no precedent for an Education Department Secretary nominee with your lack of experience in public education," the Massachusetts lawmaker wrote.

Sources close to DeVos say she is preparing for difficult questions and will avoid a war of words should the hearing become overly heated. However, her supporters are ready to mount a strong counteroffensive on her behalf, if necessary.

“She’s looking forward to a very thorough, even spirited, discussion,” said Ed Patru, spokesman for Friends of Betsy DeVos, an independent effort formed by allies of the nominee to represent her views in the media leading up to the hearing. “The picture that will emerge from this hearing is that of a dedicated education reformer who is eminently qualified to lead the department.”

Allies of DeVos say that the tone of the hearing will determine if, and how hard, they will fight back. Should the hearing become hostile, they will counter attacks on her record and past political donations by highlighting the amount of money that teachers unions and organized labor have donated to Democratic members of the committee. They will try and tie the senators to the actions of those unions, particularly ones that have stymied bipartisan education reform efforts. The National Education Association calling on Arne Duncan, President Obama's first secretary of education, to resign in 2014 is one specific example of a union stance they plan to cite, if needed.

An overtly combative hearing would be rare considering the history of the department. Until the confirmation of John B. King Jr., Duncan's successor, the previous six secretaries of education were confirmed by voice vote or without a single dissenting vote. Nominated late in Obama's second term, King was confirmed by a Senate vote of 49-40, which some interpreted as a symbolic protest against the president and not King himself. Aside from King, most nominees have had an easy path to confirmation, usually receiving public praise or endorsements from members of the opposing party.

But all signs point to a different kind of hearing for DeVos.

Adding to this is the fact that Trump campaigned on the idea of transferring $20 billion in federal education funding to some sort of a school choice program, either through block grants to the states or a voucher program or some combination of the two. DeVos embraces Trump's agenda and, if confirmed, may oversee some of the most dramatic changes to public education in department history.

"I think DeVos will face one of the toughest nominations in the history of the department because there's a lot at stake,” predicted William Bennett, secretary of education under President Reagan. (Full disclosure: This reporter once worked for Bennett.) While he faced some challenging questions, Bennett was ultimately confirmed, 93-0. He anticipates that DeVos will have a much more difficult time: “She's a genuine education reformer and threat to the education establishment and teachers unions, which are overwhelmingly located within the Democratic Party. They will try whatever they can to stop her.”

Since the 1990s, DeVos has served on the board of multiple organizations dedicated to expanding school choice and challenging the traditional public school model. Experts say that she played a key role in the adoption of Michigan's first charter school law in 1993. She has also been actively involved in state politics, twice being elected to lead the Michigan Republican Party. She served in her most high-profile educational role as co-founder and eventual chairwoman of the American Federation for Children, a 501(c)(4) organization that supported school choice programs and legislation around the country.

In Michigan, about 10 percent of students are enrolled in charter schools. In Detroit, it's more than 50 percent. A 2014 analysis by the Michigan Department of Education found that Michigan's charter schools perform an average of four percentage points better than traditional public schools. However, when compared to other states nationwide by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Michigan scores near the bottom and Detroit was the lowest-scoring major city in the Trial Urban District Assessment administered under NAEP. These results have added to the controversy surrounding DeVos.

A spokesperson for Tim Kaine, one of the newest members of the Senate committee that will vet DeVos, said that the Virginia Democrat has concerns about her level of support for public education and plans to zero in on those issues, particularly “her record in Michigan and whether she supports strong accountability measures for schools, including charter schools that accept taxpayer dollars.”

Despite such opposition, Republicans have the votes necessary to confirm DeVos. They also have some ability to determine how much time and leeway Democrats will have to grill her. That authority rests with the chairman of the committee, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Alexander didn't comment directly on how he plans to manage the hearing, but a spokesperson for him said the senator believes DeVos will be an excellent education secretary and that he “expects the Senate’s education committee to consider her nomination with the same courtesy and under the same rules that the committee used to consider both of President Obama's education secretaries and both of President George W. Bush's education secretaries.”