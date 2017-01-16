How Trump Won; Reagan's Words; Bipartisan Legacy; Giving MLK His Due

Good morning. It’s Monday, January 16, 2017. Today is a federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. It’s also inauguration week in Washington, D.C., which is both a historic occasion and a logistical challenge for those who live in the nation’s capital and must get around the city by negotiating myriad road closures.

As I have done previously, I’ll recount a little-known episode that helped make the Rev. King’s birthday a national holiday. First. I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, timely videos, and breaking news, while aggregating opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

In the summer of 1983, Rep. John Conyers and the Congressional Black Caucus were hoping to mark the 15th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination by passing legislation Conyers had faithfully introduced in each session of Congress since 1968: creating a federal holiday to commemorate King’s birthday. But congressional Republicans in the era of Ronald Reagan wanted to shrink government, not grow it, and giving federal workers another vacation day didn’t feel to conservatives like a move in the right direction.

House Democrats were aggravated by this argument, which they considered obtuse -- and maybe worse. They were most dismayed by the resistance of Republicans they expected to see the bigger picture, three of them in particular: Jack Kemp, who loathed racism and who spoke against it in public and private; Dan Lungren, a California conservative who fully understood the symbolism of honoring the most revered civil rights activist since Frederick Douglass; and Newt Gingrich, who wanted to expand his party’s demographic reach.

After voting against Conyers’ bill, Lungren told his wife he felt he’d made a mistake. She advised him to rectify it. Lungren shared these feelings with Kemp, who was having misgivings of his own. Kemp had played professional football for a decade, and formed friendships with African-American teammates that superseded politics. Kemp heard from these pals, who were dismayed by his opposition. Both men confided in Gingrich, who suggested they all go see Conyers. They told Conyers of their change of heart and asked the Michigan Democrat how they could help him pass his bill. Conyers’ advice was straightforward: Go the House floor and speak in favor of it. And so they did.

“I have changed my position on this vote,” Kemp said flatly. Kemp and Lungren told their colleagues that King hadn’t just liberated black Americans, he'd liberated all Americans. Whites, because of the binding nature of their thinking, had been liberated most of all.

This turned the tide. House Speaker Tip O’Neill personally called for the yeas and nays, and Conyers’ legislation sailed through on a vote of 338-90. In the Senate, a majority of Republicans joined a solid bloc of Democrats, and the bill went to the White House, where President Reagan signed it into law on November 2, 1983.

“Dr. King had awakened something strong and true, a sense that true justice must be colorblind,” Reagan said at the signing ceremony. The president quoted the civil rights leader, who, when speaking about white Americans, had said, “Their destiny is tied up with our destiny, and their freedom is inextricably bound to our freedom. We cannot walk alone.”

