No Honeymoon; Hearings for Mattis, Pompeo, Carson; Friday the 13th

Good morning. It’s Friday, January 13, 2017. Yep, that’s right, Friday the 13th, a combination that has been considered unlucky since before the days of Chaucer. But as is my wont on such occasions, I will reintroduce you, gentle reader, to a United States senator who scoffed at such superstition, and who lived to tell the tale. His name was Robert L. Owen and he hailed from the great state of Oklahoma.

Trump's Honeymoon Over Before It Starts. Polls show the president-elect will enter office with less popular support than his predecessors, Alexis Simendinger writes.

Pompeo: Trump, Politics Won’t Sway His CIA Role. Rebecca Berg recaps the hearing yesterday for the congressman tapped to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.

Mattis Breaks With Trump on Russia, NATO. James Arkin reports on the defense secretary-designate’s confirmation hearing yesterday.

Carson Tells Skeptical Lawmakers He Is Qualified to Lead HUD. Melissa Cruz has the story.

A Call for Vigilance -- and Honesty. Mark Salter exhorts Republicans and Democrats alike to prevent the incoming president from doing his worst.

Taxing Imports Should Not Be Part of Tax Reform. In RealClearPolicy, David Williams urges the new Congress to drop the border adjustment tax from their reform plans.

Setting Mnuchin’s Tax Priorities for 2017. In RealClearMarkets, William Shughart has some advice for the Treasury secretary-designate.

Is the Search for a Palestinian State Over? In RealClearWorld, Matt Duss assesses the state of the Mideast peace process as the Trump era looms.

The Real Situation of Arab Citizens of Israel. Also in RCWorld, Robert Cherry asserts that progress is being made, but it often goes unreported.

Addiction to Warfare, Abdication of Duty. In RealClearDefense, Daniel L. Davis argues that Congress has surrendered its responsibility to authorize the executive branch’s use of military power.

10 Worst QB Performances in NFL Playoff History. Ben Krimmel compiled this list in RealClearSports.

Bad luck for the 13th day of the month, provided it falls on a Friday, is a melding of two old superstitions: that 13 is an unlucky number and that Friday is an unlucky day.

University of Delaware professor Thomas Fernsler, affectionately known as “Dr. 13,” says the number gets bad press because it follows 12, which numerologists consider a “complete” number. Disparate societies over the millennia produced 12 months in a year, 12 signs of the zodiac, 12 gods of Mount Olympus, 12 tribes of Israel, and 12 Apostles of Christ. In the Christian tradition, the 13th person to sit at the Last Supper, Judas Iscariot, betrayed Jesus.

Friday has also long been considered in the folktales of many cultures to be the wrong day to begin a venture: to lay the keel of a new boat, harvest a crop, begin a long journey, (or start a presidency?). At some point in the 20th century, these two superstitions merged.

Not everyone subscribed to these phobias, notably a turn-of-the-century U.S. senator and onetime Democratic presidential candidate from Oklahoma named Robert L. Owen. On March 13, 1908 -- a Friday -- he sponsored 13 bills in Congress. “Friday the 13th holds no terrors for Senator Owen,” reported the New York Times. “The senator from Oklahoma is a Cherokee Indian, and he places the Indian sign on the ancient superstition.”

Actually, Robert Owen’s ethnic heritage was not so easily defined. Born in Virginia prior to the Civil War, his father was a Southern gentleman of Welsh origin who worked as a civil engineer and railroad executive.

The father lost his family’s fortune in the Panic of 1893, the same year he died. Robert and his mother, Narcissa, moved to Oklahoma where she had kinfolk. Narcissa claimed some Cherokee blood, but not much. Tracing her own family tree, she deduced she was one-sixteenth Cherokee, although the editor of her memoirs thinks she might have skipped a generation or two. This suggests that Robert Owen was perhaps one-sixty-fourth Cherokee. That was close enough for the Times and for the Cherokee Nation elders, who recognized Owen as one of their own.

