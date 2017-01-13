Lack of Staff Raises Questions About First Family's Role

Incoming first lady Melania Trump has yet to publicly name her senior White House staff, raising questions about whether the positions have been filled and further fueling rumors that the East Wing operation will be renamed “Office of the First Family.”

The lack of announcements from the president-elect’s transition team is notable given that Melania Trump is not moving to Washington, D.C., right away and speculation abounds about the role Ivanka Trump will play in her father’s White House.

There has been no chief of staff, communications director or social secretary named for the East Wing. And the chief of staff and social secretary positions are particularly important, usually carrying the “Assistant to the President” title, which is the most senior designation for the White House staff.

In contrast, Michelle Obama filled those two positions shortly after her husband was elected president. She hired chief of staff Jackie Norris and social secretary Desiree Rogers in November of 2008.

But there has been no word on these matters from Team Trump, raising questions about how prepared the East Wing, which handles social events for the administration, will be on Day One of the Trump presidency. Incoming senior staff for the West Wing will meet with their counterparts at the White House on Friday, but first lady Michelle Obama’s office did not respond to an inquiry concerning how the East Wing is handling its transition.

While most people know that the East Wing handles holiday parties and state dinners, its staff also organizes official White House events. For example, Rogers was responsible for the swearing-in ceremony for Obama’s Cabinet, which happened shortly after the president’s inauguration. Plus, events at the White House involve issues not seen at most receptions: Staffers have to figure how to get guests cleared through the White House security system and arrange the seating (paying close attention to protocol), plus handle any special requests.

In speaking with Trump transition staff, those advising the transition team and other Republicans tied to the Trump camp, it’s unclear whether the incoming administration is playing its cards close to the vest and not releasing names or if no final decisions have been made.

“His priorities are getting the Cabinet in place and filling out the White House staff and I’d expect getting closer to next Friday you’d hear a few things, or immediately thereafter,” said Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who is a vice chair of the Presidential Transition Team.

Inauguration is just one week away.

One source on the Trump transition team said there are a “couple of names in the mix” for social secretary but they’re “not at that point” of naming anyone. One person in talks for the job is Amy Little Thomas, the director of protocol at the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Washington and a former State Department staffer. A source close to Thomas says of her: “She has gained a solid reputation in Washington, D.C., having been chief of protocol for Ambassador [Yousef] Al Otaiba at the UAE Embassy as well as her time at the State Department as assistant to the chief of protocol.”

Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports the Trump Team will rename the Office of the First Lady the “Office of the First Family.” The change would likely indicate a larger role for Ivanka Trump, who has cut her ties to her father’s business and will be moving to Washington with her husband, Jared Kushner, who will be an adviser in the West Wing. But it would also spark interest about the role Trump’s other children might play and how Kushner will navigate his relationships in both wings on the White House.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have no official White House roles and will be running the Trump Organization. The East Wing staff usually handles questions and arrangements for the first family. And with no East Wing spokesperson, there is no one currently tasked with doing so.

Asked about the chatter that no top East Wing staffers have been hired and the rumored name change, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said, “Not true.” He did not respond to follow-ups seeking clarification.

It’s also unusual for a West Wing adviser like Kushner to have deep ties and access to the East Wing. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was President Obama’s first chief of staff, told Politico: “This president has a son-in-law who works for him, and family coming over to the East Wing. None of us has ever experienced that.”

And Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell, a close friend and adviser to Ivanka Trump, was named Thursday to a senior role in the administration that will focus on entrepreneurship, small business growth and the economic empowerment of women. It’s unclear how she fits into the White House staff structure and how she’ll work with Ivanka, who has expressed an interest in women’s issues, particularly maternity leave and child care.

But the questions are also indicative of the changing role of the first family. The last time a sitting president had adult children was when George H.W. Bush occupied the Oval Office. Chelsea Clinton was 13 when her father became president; George W. Bush’s twins were in college back in 2001; and Malia and Sasha Obama were 10 and 7 when their father was elected.

Ivanka Trump will have multiple opportunities to play hostess for her father’s gatherings should that end up being her role. Melania Trump and 10-year-old Barron Trump will stay in New York until he finishes out the school year. The incoming first lady was barely seen in public in the final days of her husband’s campaign and rarely ventured out after her speech at the Republican National Convention, which was criticized for its similarities to Michelle Obama’s 2008 convention speech.