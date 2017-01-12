Transportation Nominee Chao Gets Warm Welcome at Hearing

Transportation secretary nominee Elaine Chao received a warm welcome from Republicans and Democrats alike Wednesday at her Senate confirmation hearing, where she offered few specifics on her plan to lead a department that oversees all things transportation: from infrastructure to driverless cars to drones.

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee’s line of questioning for Chao focused on what will likely be the department’s biggest challenges in the coming years: privatization of infrastructure, striking a balance between innovation and regulation in the driverless car industry, and reaching a national consensus on drone use.

As a woman, an immigrant, and an insider who has navigated the intricacies of Washington personally and professionally, Chao checks off a trifecta of much-needed identities for the Donald Trump administration. She touched on these identities in the introduction she gave to the committee, calling her family’s immigration story the catalyst for her work in public service.

Trump’s nomination of Chao, who served as labor secretary under President George W. Bush, met with little controversy. Her decades of political, administrative and financial experience appealed to members of both parties, who will be focusing their attention elsewhere in the flurry of more contentious hearings this week.

Even the committee’s most liberal senators appeared pleased with Chao’s nomination. After praising her commitment to serve, Sen. Cory Booker joked he had “some frustration now with Mitch McConnell,” Chao’s Senate majority leader husband. “Being a young, single member of the Senate, he’s never taken me aside to tell me how to marry out of my league,” the New Jersey Democrat said.

Friendly banter aside, privatization of the country’s infrastructure system was at the forefront of senators’ minds. On the campaign trail, Trump proposed a massive $1 trillion plan to resuscitate America’s ailing roads and bridges. Calling the president-elect's plan a "bold vision," Chao stressed the need for the country to look outside its traditional forms of funding to the "innovative financing tool of private-public partnerships." This model would rely heavily on financial backing from private investors as opposed to government spending.

Committee members voiced concerns about private-public partnerships: Would private investors be willing to funnel money into rural areas? Would they only act if they have a pre-existing revenue stream? Have funding models been sufficiently tested so that they'll readily attract investors?

Chao assured committee members she would “try, but could not promise” to provide them with a detailed infrastructure proposal during Trump’s first 30 days in office. She did, however, say that she and Trump still support an infrastructure plan that includes direct federal spending (a note that puts her at odds with McConnell, who told reporters last month he hopes to “avoid a trillion-dollar stimulus”).

The driverless car industry was another major point of interest, with Chao emphasizing that the government should not “dampen the country’s creativity and innovation” with excessive regulation. She expressed interest in working with Michigan Sen. Gary Peters on speeding up the construction of driverless car testing facilities.

But driverless cars require a balancing act between fostering emerging technology and supporting consumer safety, she added. The country is seeing “technology outstripping the consumer ability to accept and understand the technology,” and society must work toward bringing “greater familiarity and greater comfort” to future passengers and stakeholders of these autonomous vehicles, Chao said.

The theme of regulation came up repeatedly throughout the hearing, as senators from both sides of the aisle brought up Chao’s characteristically hands-off approach. During her eight-year tenure as secretary of labor, she became known for her soft stance on regulation, a position that initially irked liberal union officials but pleased Republicans.

The use of drones, overseen by the Department of Transportation, was also a major topic.

The incoming administration is concerned about the “state-by-state patchwork” of drone regulations, Chao said, and the growing desire to use drones commercially is another reason there needs to be a “national dialogue” on the matter.

Drones are “transforming the way we work, the way we do commerce,” she said. But those hoping to engage the nominee on her laidback approach to regulation were disappointed, with Chao merely saying she looked forward to working with the committee and Congress on the issue. In lieu of more fully explaining her position, Chao said America must reach “a national consensus” on drone use and the privacy and security issues surrounding them.

Chao’s hearing -- covering trains, planes, automobiles (and more) -- ended how it began: with a pat on the back from the committee.

Calling it “probably the toughest question of the day,” Committee Chairman Sen. John Thune closed the hearing with a final query: “Louisville or Kentucky?”

Thune was referring to the rivalry between the college basketball teams in Chao’s state of Kentucky.

Chao’s politically correct non-answer: “I’ll take a pass on that.”