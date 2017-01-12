Pompeo: Trump, Politics Won't Sway His CIA Role

Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA assured lawmakers Thursday that he would be unbowed in his role by political pressures or the president’s preferences, answering concerns arising after Trump dismissed a high-confidence intelligence assessment on Russia’s hacking activities during the election campaign.

“My obligation as director of the CIA is to tell every policymaker the facts as best the intelligence agency has developed them,” Mike Pompeo said during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. His comment came in response to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who asked how he would navigate the president-elect’s outright rejection of intelligence consensus among the top agencies.

“With respect to this report in particular, it’s pretty clear what happened,” Pompeo added. “I’m very clear-eyed about what that report says.”

Pompeo, a Republican congressman who served on the House Intelligence Committee, and who is also an Army veteran and West Point graduate, likely faces a clear path to winning confirmation from the Senate. But what comes after that might be most challenging, with the Kansas lawmaker poised to lead one of the nation’s top intelligence agencies under a president who has publicly voiced unprecedented doubts about its findings and motives.

In the aftermath of reports this week that Trump’s classified briefing on Russia had included a summary of an externally prepared dossier, alleging Russia possessed compromising information on Trump, the incoming president publicly blamed the intelligence community for leaking the document to take a “shot” at him.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

Later, in a press conference, he continued to chide the intelligence community for, he said, leaking information, but also noted that “intelligence agencies are vital and very, very important.” He cited Pompeo’s would-be role in his administration, seemingly as a net positive.

Still, senators on the committee vetting Pompeo felt compelled Thursday to urge him to act as a counterweight to the incoming administration and as a dispassionate source of information for Trump.

“This intelligence must represent the best judgment of the CIA, whether or not that analysis is in agreement with the views of the president or anyone else who might receive them,” said Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat and the committee’s vice chairman.

“Your primary role is to speak truth to the highest level of power in this country,” Sen. Angus King, a Maine Independent, told the nominee later.

Indeed, Pompeo diverged from Trump even during the hearing itself, sketching a starkly different picture than has the president-elect of threats facing the U.S. and the role of intelligence agencies in addressing them.

Regarding Russia, which Trump has often characterized as a potential partner, Pompeo described a country that “has reasserted itself aggressively, invading and occupying Ukraine, threatening Europe, and doing nearly nothing to aid in the destruction of ISIS.” Trump, by contrast, has praised Russia’s role in fighting the Islamic State in Syria.

Many American lawmakers have disagreed with that version of events, instead warning that Russia has propped up President Bashar al-Assad and been complicit in monumental humanitarian abuses, if not outright war crimes.

Sen. Marco Rubio pressed Pompeo on this, asking him first if Russia’s actions could be characterized as “violations of war,” and then if those actions could have been carried out without President Vladimir Putin’s consent. Pompeo responded that they were violations, and that Putin likely would have been involved.

The tone of the hearing also drew a contrast with Trump’s press conference, at times feeling like something of a pep rally for the intelligence community. Multiple senators noted wilted morale at the agencies after becoming a flashpoint and target during the presidential election and in its aftermath.

“I have been concerned over the course of the election campaign, and even after it, the CIA and the entire intelligence community has been repeatedly and unfairly subjected to criticism of its integrity. These comments have affected the morale of these dedicated men and women,” Warner said. “This attitude will have a real impact on recruitment and retention of talented individuals willing to serve their country.”

Pompeo assured the panel, however, that he holds the CIA and broader intelligence community in high regard and would represent that to the administration.

And Pompeo committed that he would fully divest himself of his identity as a partisan politician, as the job requires, in spite of the current political climate.

Former Sen. Bob Dole, a fellow Kansan who introduced Pompeo, said in praise of the nominee, “He understands there are no politics in the CIA.”