Messaging War; Trump Meets the Press; Tillerson Grilled; Mormon Exodus

Good morning. It’s Thursday, January 12, 2017. Well, yesterday was pretty newsworthy, wasn’t it? Whatever the opposite of a “honeymoon” is, that’s what Donald Trump is experiencing. The ill-fated bride played by Malin Akerman in Ben Stiller’s 2007 remake of “The Heartbreak Kid” comes to mind.

On RealClearPolitics’ front page , we offer an array of coverage of Wednesday’s Trump Tower press conference, Senate confirmation hearings, and congressional maneuverings on the Affordable Care Act. As always, we also include our poll averages, timely videos, and breaking news, while aggregating opinion columns that span the political spectrum -- in addition original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

GOP’s First Step to Kill Obamacare Launches Messaging War. Democrats introduced amendments to a budget measure last night to spotlight the ill effect they say will follow the Affordable Care Act’s demise, James Arkin reports.

Trump Acknowledges Russia Hacks, Rips Intel Leaker, Media. Caitlin Huey-Burns recaps yesterday’s sometimes-combative press conference.

Tillerson Fails to Win Over Skeptical Rubio. Rebecca Berg recaps yesterday’s hearing for the secretary of state-designate, whose fate may rest with a Republican senator who lost to Donald Trump in the GOP primary.

Dems See Hearings as Springboard for 2018, 2020. Sen. Cory Booker’s unprecedented testimony yesterday may have been an audition of sorts for a role in the next presidential race. Caitlin has the story.

Transportation Nominee Chao Gets Warm Welcome at Hearing. The former labor secretary is expected to win confirmation easily, writes Melissa Cruz.

Behind the Cabinet: Department of Defense. In Part 3 or RCP’s video series, Lt. Gen. Thomas Spoehr discusses Trump’s priorities for the Pentagon.

The “Great White Middle” That Fueled Trump’s Win. David Byler data-mined the election results to identify a grouping of voters that swung the outcome.

State Flexibility: A Trojan Horse for Weakening Medicaid. In RealClearHealth, Thomas Huelskoetter asserts that the GOP’s Obamacare repeal plans will cut a hole in America's health care safety net.

Trump Should Embrace the Energy Future. In RealClearPolicy, Kerry Emanuel and Joseph Majkut urge the new administration to lead the way on fostering alternative, carbon-neutral energy technologies.

Reordering Europe? In RealClearWorld, Jeremy Shapiro explains just how bad it could be for Eastern European states caught between Putin and Trump.

* * *

You didn’t think I’d forgotten this morning’s history lesson, did you? No way. Here it is:

One hundred and seventy-nine years ago today, Joseph Smith and his Mormon followers fled Kirtland, Ohio, for what they hoped would be their sanctuary on the Illinois frontier. Friction between the Latter-day Saints and other American settlers led to armed confrontation, however, and eventually to Smith’s martyrdom. While jailed in Carthage, Ill., Joseph Smith was murdered by a mob in 1844.

But what led the Saints to leave Ohio on this date to begin with? Mostly, it was the failure of the fledgling church’s bank, and subsequent demands for Smith’s prosecution by disaffected depositors whose savings had been lost. Although Mormon banking practices were destined to be validated in their desert redoubt beside the Great Salt Lake, that day was in the future: On January 12, 1838, the members of the beleaguered church were coping with a financial calamity that had swept the United States.

It was called the Panic of 1837, and it wiped out or severely damaged half the banking institutions in this country, and led to an economic depression that lasted five years.

The Panic of 1837 had numerous causes, ranging from what we’d now call “globalization” (British banks stopped pumping money into the U.S. economy) to malfeasance (American bankers had lent out too much money on too little collateral).

Politically, the factors included Andrew Jackson’s actions and his successor’s inactions. President Jackson had blocked extending the charter of the National Bank and ushered in an era of “hard” (non-paper) money that worsened the credit crunch. Martin Van Buren, who assumed the presidency in 1837, didn’t believe government should be much involved in the economy. He was mostly content to blame greedy bankers and speculators.

Thus does American history march through the canyon of time, sometimes with the echoes of the past resounding in our ears if we listen closely enough.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com