Carson Tells Skeptics He Is Qualified to Lead HUD

Ben Carson’s confirmation hearing to become the Housing and Urban Development secretary left Republicans satisfied Thursday, but Senate Democrats appeared largely unconvinced of his qualifications for the job. They repeatedly pushed Carson on this, but without much success. The retired neurosurgeon offered few specifics about his plans, instead insisting that he would focus on "the bigger picture" and a "holistic approach" to the country's housing system.

Carson’s penchant for drawn out, lofty answers may have reminded some of his questioners of the failed presidential candidate’s occasional foot-in-mouth moments on the campaign trail.

Perhaps the most notable gaffe of his hearing was telling Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the only member of the Senate Banking Committee to truly grill the doctor in her questioning, that "it will not be my intention to do anything to benefit any American" when asked whether HUD funding would directly benefit Donald Trump's housing business interests.

"It's for all Americans," Carson followed up, clearly flustered.

But that early exchange set the tone for the hearing, in which Republicans expressed excitement over the "fresh eyes" the nominee would bring to the job and Democrats continued to question why a brain surgeon should run HUD. An aide to Carson, after all, had once confessed that he was unqualified for any Cabinet position.

On Thursday, however, Carson argued that his previous experience allowed him to approach the role with a macro-level perspective. During Sen. Marco Rubio’s introduction of the nominee, the Florida Republican echoed this sentiment: “HUD needs a leader who knows how to overcome tough obstacles, someone when told, ‘You’ll never be able to do that,’ finds a way to do that. That is what Ben Carson has done his entire life.”

But the "holistic approach," as the secretary-designate called it, left some Democrats concerned that he lacks an understanding of the intricacies of housing and poverty. Carson was frequently critical of government assistance programs while on the campaign trail, though he told the committee vetting him that he would advocate for HUD’s budget and that it would be “cruel and unusual” to repeal the department’s rental assistance programs with no replacement.

Other issues of Democratic concern, such as Trump’s real estate company and the doctor’s controversial statements on poverty, also colored the questioning. Multiple senators, including Warren and Jon Tester, pointed to the president-elect's refusal to place his businesses -- including subsidized housing projects -- into a blind trust as a clear conflict of interest, one that could potentially involve HUD.

But Carson responded that "if there happens to be an extraordinarily good program that is working for millions of people, and it turns out that someone that you're targeting is going to gain 10 dollars from it -- am I going to say, ‘No, the rest of you Americans can't have it’? I think logic and common sense would probably be the best way."

Warren reminded him that Trump’s stake in the housing market was “not of 10-dollar varieties, but of multiple million-dollar varieties.”

As for Carson’s approach to poverty, he repeated that HUD’s mission should be about “creating an environment” that allows people to eventually move out of poverty. This goal is shared by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, but Carson’s prescription for escaping poverty – through improved education – didn’t convince Democrats. They pointed out that many people who rely on public assistance are adults, including the elderly and those with disabilities, for whom enhanced education would do little good.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto cited another drawback: Minimum-wage workers in her state of Nevada would need to work 88 hours per week in order to pay the rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Such demands, she pointed out, don’t leave much time for schooling.

In response, Carson again pointed to the bigger picture: “fixing our economy” and creating jobs that would eliminate the need for housing subsidies.

Other statements Carson made during his presidential bid were of concern to some committee members. His opposition to same-sex marriage left Democrats asking if he would uphold the Fair Housing Act for LGBTQ Americans. He would enforce the law of the land, Carson replied, but warned against granting “extra rights” to some groups.

And Sens. Sherrod Brown and Bob Menendez pressed Carson on a statement he once made that poverty is “really more of a choice than anything else,” which can be overcome by hard work. Prompted by this statement, Menendez remarked that he had concerns over whether Carson's "worldview fits the core mission of the Department of Housing and Urban Development."

Carson’s answer again played to that big picture mentality. While the nominee called HUD’s assistance programs “essential,” he nevertheless expressed interest in trimming all federal department budgets by at least 1 percent, across the board. It is only then, he said, that “we can start thinking about fiscal responsibility.”