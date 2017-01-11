Trump Acknowledges Russia Hacks, Rips Intel Leaker, Media

NEW YORK -- In his first press conference in six months, an often combative President-elect Donald Trump fired back against the reporting of unverified claims of his ties to Russia, dismissing the content of the reports as “fake news” and “phony stuff” sourced by political opponents.

Trump did not limit his ire to news organizations, however, and called out intelligence agencies for leaks. “I think it was disgraceful that the intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake” to leak out, he said. “That’s something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do.”

The incoming president did, however, acknowledge for the first time that he thinks Russia was behind the cyberattacks against American political officials, though he also said it could have also been other countries.

During the nearly hour-long news conference marked by sharp exchanges with one would-be questioner, Trump stood in front of 10 American flags lined up against a blue wall divider in the lobby of Trump Tower. Eager to query him were roughly 250 journalists, most of whom have had access to the president-elect only through his tweets.

Beside Trump was a table piled with beige folders representing paperwork for his plans to hand control of his businesses to eldest sons Eric and Donald Jr., and place his assets into a trust to be overseen by them. He will not divest his interests, nor will he relinquish ownership of the company. The Trump Organization will no longer engage in foreign deals while its namesake is president, and any new business deals will be vetted by an ethics adviser, the president-elect’s attorney said at the much-anticipated news conference. In an attempt to address questions about possible violations of the Constitution’s “emoluments clause” related to foreign dignitaries staying at Trump’s hotels, the company will donate any profits derived from foreign governments to the U.S. Treasury.

The press conference was originally intended to address how Trump would disentangle himself from his business empire amid myriad questions about conflicts of interests -- questions that have lingered in part because he has declined to release his tax returns, as is customary for presidential candidates. But the reports that surfaced Tuesday night -- of intelligence officials presenting to President Obama, the president-elect, and top congressional leaders uncorroborated claims that Russia has compromising information about Trump, along with other claims of collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives -- overwhelmed the news conference from the start.

CNN reported Tuesday night that intelligence officials included a two-page summary of the claims in briefing documents presented to top government officials, but the outlet did not publish the details of the claims because they could not be substantiated. But to the ire of the Trump team and other media outlets alike, BuzzFeed published the full 35-page document in question, even as it acknowledged the claims could not be verified.

NBC reported on Wednesday, sourcing a senior U.S. intelligence official, that Trump was orally briefed on the claims in his meeting with the top four members of the intelligence community last week.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence described the circulation of the reports as an attempt “by some in mainstream media to delegitimize this election.”

In assailing the entire episode, Trump refused to call on CNN’s Jim Acosta, pointing to him and calling him "fake news." He more pointedly ripped into BuzzFeed, calling the outlet "a failing pile of garbage."

At one point, Trump seemed so put off by BuzzFeed's circulation of the so-called dossier that he challenged it's most salacious elements. "I'm very much a germaphobe," he said, apparently referring to a portion of the document claiming that he hired prostitutes in Moscow.

As he did on the campaign trail, Trump called on reporters himself, without the help or direction of an aide. Since Trump hasn't held a press conference of this sort in over 160 days, reporters came armed with three-part questions, some of which elicited eye rolls from the president-elect. Trump answered the ones he wanted, and quickly moved to the next raised hand.

The assessment by intelligence agencies that Russia attempted to interfere in the U.S. election by, among other things, successfully hacking into the Democratic National Committee computer system and the emails of Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta, has loomed over the presidential transition process.

Trump has criticized intelligence officials and has described any conclusion of Russia seeking to influence the outcome of the election in his favor as an attempt to undermine his presidency. The issue has driven a wedge between the incoming president and members of his party who take a hard line on Russia -- a contrast on display during the confirmation hearing of Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson on Wednesday. For his part, Tillerson took a tougher stance on Russia during his hearing, stating that Russia “poses a danger” to U.S. interests.

But until Wednesday, Trump had refused to acknowledge Russia’s involvement in the hack. “I think it was Russia,” he said when asked during the press conference. “But we also get hacked by other countries.”

Trump then addressed whether the ends justified the means. “Hacking is bad and shouldn’t be done,” he said, noting that he is appointing a committee to undertake a cybersecurity investigation within his first 90 days in office. “But look at what was learned from that hacking,” he continued, referencing information in Podesta’s emails.

Trump disputed criticisms of his favorable tone toward Vladimir Putin, but would not say whether he supports more sanctions against Russia that those Obama recently announced. Trump said he would not try to “reset” relations between the two nations, as then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sought to do. “Do you honestly believe Hillary would have been tougher against Putin? Give me a break,” he said. “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability.”

Trump then insisted that he currently has no business dealings in Russia. “And I have no loans with Russia,” he added. Trump then brought to the podium his attorney Sheri Dillon to explain the steps he is taking to distance himself from the Trump Organization.

Dillon said he is relinquishing all leadership and management positions in the company, which will now be run by his two older sons along with Allen Weisselberg, the current CFO of the Trump Organization.

Dillon said Trump would not divest or sell the company, even to his children. "President-elect Trump should not be expected to destroy the company he built," she said.

Trump and his attorney repeatedly noted that the president is not required by law to disentangle himself from his business, and that actions taken by Trump to alleviate conflicts of interest are voluntary.

But experts argue that conflicts will still occur if he doesn’t fully divest or place his assets into a true blind trust. “Trump’s plan leaves the Presidency vulnerable to self-dealing, constitutional crisis, the appearance of corruption, and other abuses of power,” John Wonderlich, executive director of the nonpartisan Sunlight Foundation, said in a statement. “His brand will conflict with his Presidency. His taxes remain secret, despite decades of precedent. The Trump Presidency will be mired in litigation, doubt, scandal, and crisis.”

Trump addressed other issues in the press conference, including his priorities involving the Affordable Care Act, the building of a wall along the southern U.S. border, and his timeline for appointing a new justice to the Supreme Court.

Trump said he would make an announcement on filling the court vacancy within the first two weeks after taking the oath of office.

The president-elect said he would submit a repeal and replace plan for Obamacare after his choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services is confirmed. Trump said he would like to repeal and replace the law simultaneously, even though some fellow Republicans have argued to delay action.

“Obamacare is the Democrats’ problem. We are going to take the problem off the shelves for them,” he said. “We are doing the Democrats a service.”

Trump also dismissed criticisms regarding U.S. payment for the border wall, instead of having Mexico foot the bill at the outset. “We are going to build a wall. I could wait a year and a half to start negotiations with Mexico, but I don’t want to wait,” Trump said. “Mexico will reimburse us for the cost of the wall. Whether it’s a tax or a payment.”

Though six months and a historic election had passed since Trump last appeared before reporters, little had changed in his dynamic with the press. He poked fun at a questioner who wanted to know if he would release his tax returns. "I won," he said, arguing that journalists are the only people who care about the issue. And as if to underscore the unconventional nature of his campaign and presidential transition, Trump ended the gathering in the most Trumpian of ways. He said he would like to return to his business after his presidency -- which he hopes will be eight years -- to find it was well managed by his sons. "Otherwise, if they do a bad job, I’ll say, ‘You’re fired.’”