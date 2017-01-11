Tillerson Preview; Sessions Hearing; Trump and the CIA; "City Upon a Hill"

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2017. President Obama bade his supporters adieu last night in Chicago, the same city where he said hello to the nation that would elect him in November 2008 and re-elect him four years later.

With few exceptions -- George Washington and Dwight Eisenhower come to mind -- presidential farewell addresses tend to be feel-good events with little in the way of important or memorable rhetoric. Does that mean retiring generals are better at them? Probably not, because 28 years ago today Ronald Reagan delivered a lovely retrospective on his own presidency and long career in public life.

I’ll have a word on one section of that speech in a moment -- the part I find most relative to the country’s current political situation. First. I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, timely videos, and breaking news, while aggregating opinion columns that span the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Tillerson to Take Cooler Tone on Russia. At his confirmation hearing today, the secretary of state-designate will say the aggressive regime bears watching, a transition source tells Rebecca Berg.

No Snags for Sessions at Confirmation Opening. James Arkin has this wrap-up.

The CIA’s Trump Challenge. In RealClearWorld, John McLaughlin spotlights potential challenges facing the intelligence community under the new administration.

The Bipartisan Hope of Repeal and Replace. In RealClearHealth, Joel Zinberg warns that the risk of repeal without replace isn't chaos, but the endangerment of a lasting bipartisan health care law.

Three Cheers (or Maybe Just One) for 401(k)s. In RealClearMarkets, Joshua Gotbaum considers the shortcomings of our now ubiquitous pension-savings vehicle.

“The End of the Asian Century,” Part 2. David Craig’s video interview with author Michael R. Auslin continues in RealClearDefense.

* * *

As Americans prepare for the inauguration of the 45th U.S. president, one question on the minds of both Donald Trump’s critics and supporters is this: How does he intend to follow through on the stances he took on immigration?

To be sure, Trump wasn’t entirely consistent on this topic. For one thing, he seemed to modulate his rhetoric as Election Day neared. So it’s not entirely clear where he stands on issues such as building a towering wall on America’s southern border to bar illegal immigration or restricting legal immigration from Muslim countries.

Although the world political situation isn’t the same as it was 28 years ago, it seems that on this date in 1989, Ronald Reagan made it pretty clear where he stood when it came to immigrants. The man who talked about America as a “shining city upon a hill” was all-in.

“The past few days … I’ve thought a bit of the ‘shining city upon a hill,’” Reagan said that night. “The phrase comes from John Winthrop, who wrote it to describe the America he imagined. What he imagined was important because he was an early Pilgrim, an early freedom man. He journeyed here on what today we’d call a little wooden boat; and like the other Pilgrims, he was looking for a home that would be free.”

“I've spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don't know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it,” the 40th U.S. president continued. “But in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here. That’s how I saw it, and see it still.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com