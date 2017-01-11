The "Great White Middle" That Fueled Trump's Win

Presidential elections are often won and lost in the white American middle -- the large swaths of the Midwest and mid-Atlantic that are dominated by white, non-college-educated, culturally conservative voters. That’s what happened in the 2016 election: Donald Trump won the Electoral College by running up his margin among downscale whites in states like Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. President Obama’s 2012 and 2008 wins were in part built on winning or holding down Republican margins in those areas. And numerous other presidential candidates -- including George W. Bush and Bill Clinton -- have at least partially built their strategies on winning these voters.

So who exactly is this Great White Middle? Where do they live? And how influential will they be in future elections?

I used data mining (a set of techniques designed to find patterns in large data sets) to try to answer these questions, and I found that this middle section of the country looks and votes a bit differently than some might expect.

This map shows the results of running k-means clustering on county-level presidential election results from 1988 through 2016 (elections before 1988 were omitted because landslides in 1984, 1972 and 1964 would throw off the results). The idea behind the jargon is simple: I fed the algorithm reams of election results data without telling it anything else (e.g. what state each county is in, which counties border one another, that these are vote shares rather than some other type of data, which candidate was the incumbent, etc.) and let it divide the counties, based on measures of similarity, into distinct groups known as “clusters.” (Mathematical note: I used the elbow method to determine there were three clusters in this data rather than two, four, five, or more.)

Some parts of the map are intuitive. The red cluster is highly Republican. Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, rural Texas, the Oklahoma panhandle, rural Nevada, much of Indiana, central Kentucky, parts of the Appalachian South, West Virginia’s eastern panhandle and a number of other traditionally Republican areas come together to form this cluster.

The blue cluster encompasses much of the Democratic base. New England, many major metropolitan areas (e.g. Chicago, Miami, the Acela Corridor cities, Denver, Minneapolis and Los Angeles, to name a few), the West Coast, highly Hispanic areas of the Southwest and the heavily African-American “black belt” counties of the South all fall into this historically highly Democratic cluster.

The white cluster is the most interesting one. This wide range of counties basically represents white, semi-rural areas that may have voted for Bill Clinton but have since moved to the right. West Virginia, the northern half of Missouri, eastern Oklahoma, much of Louisiana, Appalachian areas of Ohio and Kentucky, central Tennessee as well as large stretches of the rural South welcomed Democrats like Clinton, but have since trended towards Republicans like Trump and George W. Bush. Demographic data show that counties in this cluster are highly white and that the rate of college education among adults there is often low.

A closer look at the vote share by cluster shows that Trump’s coalition is highly dependent on blue-collar whites, giving the group a large degree of influence on the GOP’s short-term future.

Trump won the lowest share of the vote in the blue cluster of any Republican recorded here, but he compensated by winning a record share of the vote in the large, populous white cluster. He slightly outperformed the last Republican winner, George W. Bush, in the white and red clusters but lost about six points in the blue counties.

If Trump is able to gain the trust of urban and suburban college-educated whites while keeping non-college-educated whites onboard, he may be able to score a popular vote win in 2020 and help Republicans hold onto their strong position down-ballot.

But Trump’s GOP coalition is highly reliant on non-college-educated whites in that swing cluster. If the party loses ground with them -- and they have voted for Democrats in the past -- without finding a way to increase its appeal with some other group, then it will be at serious risk of losing power up and down the ballot.