Official: Tillerson Will Take Cooler Tone With Russia

The major question ahead of Rex Tillerson’s Senate confirmation hearing has been whether the former ExxonMobil CEO, Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, will diverge from the president-elect’s friendly stance toward Russia.

Tillerson will answer Wednesday, although not as some anti-Russia hawks might have hoped. Tillerson is expected to take a “more skeptical” tone on relations with Russia than has the president-elect, according to a transition official with direct knowledge of Tillerson’s preparations.

But if he plans to talk tough, Tillerson is “actually pretty well aligned with the president-elect” on Russia, said the official. “I think there’s no difference in policy, a slight difference in tone, in that [Tillerson’s] is a little more skeptical.”

Tillerson’s stance toward Russia in particular will be closely scrutinized by lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and more broadly, in the aftermath of Trump’s lukewarm reaction to a U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia sought to influence the presidential election through multiple means, including hacking political campaigns and committees and releasing the information publicly for maximum impact.

The intelligence assessment also found that Russia preferred Trump to Hillary Clinton and sought to advance his political cause and undermine her. President Obama responded last month by imposing a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, but Trump has so far not rebuked Russia for its interference.

Tillerson, for his part, will take a position on Russia on Wednesday for the first time as the would-be top diplomat in Trump’s administration — but his views will be influenced by the close working relationship he developed with Russian President Vladimir Putin over many years, most recently as CEO of ExxonMobil and, previously, as the head of the company’s Russia arm.

That relationship has raised red flags for Democrats and even some Republicans, who have warned of Russia’s ill intentions vis-a-vis the United States and its allies.

In his opening remarks, Tillerson will urge that the United States “be clear-eyed about our relationship with Russia,” according to a draft obtained by the Washington Post.

“Russia today poses a danger, but it is not unpredictable in advancing its own interests. It has invaded Ukraine, including the taking of Crimea, and supported Syrian forces that brutally violate the laws of war,” Tillerson will say. “Our NATO allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia.”

Trump has not depicted Russia so harshly. He has previously represented Russia as a positive force in Syria for having targeted ISIS, while not criticizing the country’s role in boosting President Bashar al-Assad. Meanwhile, Trump has suggested he might not support NATO allies if they do not pay their dues, an approach that would empower Russia.

Trump has underscored his friendly approach to Russia with consistent comments praising Putin as a strong, smart leader — even more so, in Trump’s estimation, than some Democrats at home.

That rhetoric has alarmed some key lawmakers in Trump’s own party, who have publicly sought to take a hard line against Russia in light of its election meddling — cheering the president’s sanctions and pushing for Congress to approve more.

Two of the Republican senators who will question Tillerson on Wednesday, Marco Rubio and Rob Portman, have signed on to legislation for tougher sanctions and have not yet backed Tillerson’s nomination — signaling that they could take an aggressive approach in the hearing.

In an interview Tuesday with MSNBC, Portman said the “No. 1 question” he will have for Tillerson “is about the relationship with Russia.”

“He has done work in Russia. He has a relationship with some of the leadership there. And you know, that could be something positive,” Portman said. “It could also be something that makes the U.S. national security even more at risk, depending on his positions on this issue.”

Last month, Rubio expressed “serious concerns about his nomination.”

Rubio and Portman each won re-election to the Senate this year and would face less political downside in taking on Trump’s nominee. Still, the committee's chairman, Bob Corker, predicted last week that Tillerson’s nomination would be “overwhelmingly supported.”

The question of sanctions against Russia could pose unique awkwardness for Tillerson, who on Exxon’s behalf opposed sanctions following the Russian invasion of Crimea, contrary to the U.S. government position. The transition official with knowledge of his preparations said Tillerson will likely “be careful not to bind the hands of president-elect” on the issue, but will also downplay the effectiveness of that tack, stressing that “sanctions are a tool, but not a strategy.”

“You have to think of what you’re trying to accomplish and what comes next,” the official said.

Beyond the incoming administration’s approach to Russia, Tillerson’s hearing will shed light on other key elements of Trump’s “America first” approach to foreign policy.

During an April foreign policy speech, Trump said the United States would “[get] out of the nation-building business ... instead focusing on creating stability in the world.”

Tillerson will likewise promote a brand of foreign policy Wednesday that takes a “walk back from nation building,” said the transition official.

“This is a fundamental shift to realism,” the official said.

Although Tillerson has not previously served in government, he is no stranger to Washington or Congress, having extensively represented ExxonMobil’s interests over the years to lawmakers — experience that Trump’s team believes will serve him well in the committee hearing and perhaps soften skeptical senators.

“I was watching for vulnerabilities in style,” said another Trump transition official, who observed one of Tillerson’s mock hearings, “and out of all our nominees he's the best ... He takes constructive criticism very well and adjusts accordingly.”