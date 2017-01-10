Sessions Would Recuse Himself From Clinton Investigations

Sen. Jeff Sessions said Tuesday he would recuse himself from any investigation related to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton if he’s confirmed as the next attorney general.

Sessions, the first of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees to face a confirmation hearing, echoed many of Trump’s campaign themes during the early stages of Tuesday’s hearing before the Judiciary Committee, which he was once a member of. Among those themes, he cast himself as a friend of law enforcement and concerned about rising crime rates and low police morale.

The four-term Alabama senator also tried to head off some Democratic opposition to his appointment by making clear that he would enforce the law on issues he personally disagrees with, and responding to accusations of racism that helped derail his confirmation as a federal judge in the 1980s.

Democrats and outside groups who oppose Sessions’ nomination have highlighted the Judiciary Committee vote against him in 1986 amid allegations of racist comments and actions during his time as a U.S. attorney in his home state.

“These are damnably false charges,” Sessions said during his opening statement.

He addressed the issue again when being questioned by the committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein. “This caricature of me, in 1986, was not correct,” he said. “… I did not harbor the kind of animosity and race-based discrimination ideas I was accused of. I did not."

Republicans emphasized their personal relationships with Sessions, saying they know his policy positions and character well enough to support him. He was introduced by fellow Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and moderate Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who called him a “dedicated public servant and a decent man.”

Democrats, while acknowledging that they’ve had civil relations with Sessions during his tenure in the Senate, made clear they were not evaluating his past as a legislator, but how he would act as attorney general.

He faced questions on myriad issues, including voting rights, immigration policy, abortion rights, LGBT discrimination and same-sex marriage, most of them issues where his personal positions diverge from those of Democrats and, in certain cases, with established law. Sessions continually made clear that he would enforce the laws on the books even when he personally disagrees with them, including cases involving same-sex marriage and abortion.

“It is the law of the land,” he said of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. “It deserves respect and I would respect it and follow it." He had a similar answer regarding the court’s ruling on same-sex marriage.

While Democrats grilled Sessions on these issues, Republicans often tried to help their colleague indicate why he is qualified to be the nation’s top law enforcement official. Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley asked him whether he could impartially investigate Clinton after being such a close supporter of Trump throughout the election, prompting Sessions to announce that he would recuse himself from any investigations into the former secretary of state or her family’s foundation.

“It was a highly contentious campaign,” Sessions said. “I do believe that could place my objectivity in question. I’ve given that thought. I believe the proper thing for me to do would be to recuse myself from any questions involving those investigations of Secretary Clinton that were raised during the campaign."

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse later asked Sessions to clarify whether he had ever chanted “lock her up,” a common refrain from crowds at Trump’s rallies. He said he had not, then added, “I don’t think. I heard it, but in rallies and so forth, sometimes I think humorously done.”

The hearing – billed as a potential blockbuster because of the opposition to Sessions’ candidacy, and the broad powers the attorney general wields – mostly lacked a defining moment. It was interrupted numerous times by protesters, though Sessions kept his composure amid those outbursts. Most Republicans had indicated their support for Sessions prior to questioning him, and it was unclear whether any of his answers, or any information discussed during the hearing, would change any minds.