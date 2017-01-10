Mattis' Mission; Risks to Medicare; Corporate Tax Reform; Selling Lend-Lease

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, January 10, 2017. As a new administration takes shape in Washington, with presumably its own approach to foreign policy, an old debate continues: To what degree should the United States be involved militarily around the world?

“We can’t be the world’s policeman,” say those leery of foreign entanglements. “We can’t be isolationists,” respond those who believe we have to pay now -- or pay later.

Actually, few influential American politicians are true isolationists anymore. The globe has gotten too small for that. But once upon a time, such creatures not only roamed the earth, they dominated debate in the U.S. Senate. And 75 years ago today, when an American president proposed helping Great Britain stave off Nazi Germany -- without committing U.S. troops -- he was met with spirited opposition.

As World War II engulfed Europe, Franklin D. Roosevelt realized sooner than his countrymen did that the United States would not be able to avoid this conflagration forever. In the meantime, the president wanted to help the British in their hour of need.

Lacking votes in Congress or popular American support for war, FDR had run for re-election in 1940 as a peace candidate. But as the New Year -- and a third term in office -- dawned, FDR began discussing how to harness American industrial prowess in defense of the British Isles. His program was called “Lend-Lease,” and on this date in 1941, it was introduced in Congress.

Four days later, Roosevelt opened a press conference by saying, “I don't think I have any news. Anybody got any news?"

“Mr. President,” came the reply, “would you care to comment on the proposition to put a time limit on the Lend-Lease bill?”

Roosevelt parried the query, saying, “If I start commenting on one, you boys will be asking me about two or three every Tuesday and two or three every Friday; and you merely start a chain. Don’t let’s start one of those chains now.” FDR also swatted away one of his critics’ characterizations of Lend-Lease as “blank check.”

Eventually, Roosevelt would overcome the objections of those opponents, at least insofar as Lend-Lease was concerned. The Japanese Imperial Navy did the rest.

At 8:50 p.m. on December 7, 1941, the most prominent isolationist in the Senate, Hiram Johnson, was among the delegation of congressional leaders making their way to emergency meetings at the White House. It was not an easy trip for the proud Progressive from California.

“What a sight!” Christian Science Monitor reporter Richard Strout wrote in a dispatch to his office. “The great isolationist, Hiram Johnson, grim-faced, immaculately dressed, stalks across our little stone stage on the White House portico. All the ghosts of isolationism stalk with him, all the beliefs that the United States could stay out of war if it made no attack. … [He] walks by, refusing to comment, looking straight ahead through the crowd of reporters, who are silenced for a minute with the sense of history passing and a chapter closing.”

