Of Diplomacy, Free Trade & Elk Hunting

While many are still stunned by the oilman Rex Tillerson's selection as secretary of state, others close to Tillerson were more amazed he said yes. Perhaps the silver-haired Eagle Scout from Vernon, imbued with the Scout values of honor, service and patriotism, saw it as duty. Or perhaps he saw it as a chance to make American foreign policy great again.

A massacre in Syria, and the subsequent refugee crisis. An erratic tyrant in a nuclear North Korea. The persisting Israel-Arab conflict. The horrors of ISIS and global jihad. A tenuous nuclear deal with the Ayatollahs in Iran. And the pernicious reality of cyber warfare. These are the hotspots where American foreign policy has been feckless or where persisting threats remain.

Tillerson, adept at crisscrossing the world to cut deals with nation-states to benefit ExxonMobil shareholders, will have to harness those skills to serve the broader national interest. Producing reliable energy to power the planet (which has literally brought billions out of poverty in the Third World) and creating value for shareholders is one thing. Making the world safe for democracy and forging world peace is complex business and far more consequential for humanity. Yet those are precisely the stakes of Tillerson's transition from oil company chief executive officer to the chief diplomat officer of the United States.

Tillerson ascended to the top of America's largest oil company because he was the consummate Exxon man personifying a culture that created the best managed company in the world - disciplined, secretive and risk-averse. A process-man who earnestly followed the Exxon manual around growing production while managing cost, he would be keen to follow a different playbook - the one left by perhaps the most transformational diplomat in modern history, James A. Baker, III. Friends, the two have been known to hunt and field-dress a few elk together.

James Baker, now 86 and described as the last man who made Washington work, was perhaps the pivotal player in the momentous events of the last half of the 20th century. He built the coalition to expel Saddam from Kuwait, delicately managed the end of the Cold War and collapse of the Soviet Union, and forged a new relationship with a Russian adversary. Just to name a few.

Like Baker, Tillerson is known to be tough, pragmatic, plays his cards close and is a man of deep faith. But the singular most important future indicator of success of the post, as Baker advises, is the seamless relationship with his president.

Baker was blessed by his almost lifelong friendship with Bush; the two were doubles tennis champions together in their 40s. The former president grieved with his friend, Jimmy, at the passing of his first wife and convinced him to come to Washington soon thereafter.

On the other hand, Trump and Tillerson are just getting to know one another and will be confronted with a world more precarious as ever. Coupled with Trump's "America First" protectionist doctrine, this partnership could get awkward as Tillerson is an unapologetic free trader.

So while critics rage over Tillerson's cozy relationship with Putin who awarded him the Order of Friendship (Nelson Mandela got one too), more attention ought to be paid to the relationship fashioned between the new President and his new chief envoy. Allies and enemies alike should be able to look at these two men and see no daylight between them. This strategic alliance will matter more than any other.

Yes, it is premature to compare Tillerson with the statesman, Baker, and all of his triumphs; but he certainly has the global, managerial, and negotiating chops to blossom. Take Russia, for example, which could make Trump's selection, not just inspiring, but prescient. Far better to have someone Putin respects, than disrespects, and who could persuade him to modify behavior; which should, at a minimum, produce a real Russian reset. Who knows, it may even create a Putin Perestroika. Naïve? Stranger things have happened. Just ask Baker.

None of this can happen without Tillerson first getting on the same page with Trump.

Consulting with his fellow big game hunter, Baker, is good start. But bonding and creating an "order of friendship" with Trump is even more urgent. It might even be good for Trump (andthe country) to take a rest from his post-election electioneering and take an elk-hunting trip with his new friend, Rex.