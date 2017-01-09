Confirmation Hearings; Replacing Obamacare; Theft and Journalism; War's First Shots

Good morning. It’s Monday, January 9, 2017. If you think the current presidential transition period is contentious -- and a New York Times columnist wrote this very morning that Donald Trump is not the legitimate president of the United States -- you should have been there in January of 1861.

The 1860 presidential election and the transition that followed led to a shooting war. And the first shots were fired on this date at a non-military ship named Star of the West as it glided into Charleston Harbor to resupply the garrison at Fort Sumter.

I’ll have more on that attempt a moment. First. I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, timely videos, and breaking news, while aggregating opinion columns that span the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Cabinet Nominees Enter Confirmation Battlefield. Caitlin Huey-Burns has this preview of Cabinet hearings that begin Tuesday.

Why the GOP Still Lacks an ACA Replacement Plan. Alexis Simendinger and James Arkin spell out the obstacles ahead as Republicans finally have the power to repeal Obamacare.

Challenging the Duopoly. In a column, I argue again for inclusion of third-party candidates on the presidential debate stage.

Grand Theft Journalism. RealClearInvestigations editor Tom Kuntz cites the dilemmas in an age when purloined digital material is becoming a staple of modern newsrooms.

Weaponized International Law. Peter Berkowitz weighs in on last month’s U.N. Security Council resolution targeting Israel.

Chicago's Bloody Mess. In RealClearPolicy, John R. Lott Jr. argues that bad policies are to blame for Chicago's rising murder rate.

The Market Trumps the Music Lobby. Also in RCPolicy, Jerry Rogers urges the new administration to oppose the music industry's push for changes to licensing rights.

Surprise Medical Bills. In RealClearHealth, Christopher Garmin and Benjamin Chartock discuss their recent Health Affairs study.

What Is the Best Scientific Paper Ever Published? Ross Pomeroy thinks that title should go to John Nash's 333-word nugget that effectively kicked off game theory.

* * *

The Star of the West was a civilian steamship with two masts and a paddle wheel -- and, significantly, no guns -- when it sailed south from New York on January 5, 1861. Captained by a man named John McGowan, it was sailing into waters roiled by the South Carolinians who had been the first to secede from the United States, and who had demanded the evacuation of the stone military fortress in the middle of Charleston Harbor.

Neither lame-duck President James Buchanan nor President-elect Abraham Lincoln was inclined to capitulate to this ultimatum. But South Carolina authorities made it clear that they would starve the garrison out. Hoping to avoid a shooting war, Secretary of War Joseph Holt dispatched the Star of the West. But as McGowan piloted his ship to within half a mile of Fort Sumter at dawn on January 9, a cannonball sailed over his bow. Two others nearly hit the pilot house and smokestack. A fourth struck the ship. No one was killed, but McGowan and his men realized that they had been sent into a war zone.

McGowan ran up his flag, the flag of the United States. This action could not, and did not, appease the locals. The Star of the West was unarmed, so all the ship’s crew could do was scan the shoreline and nearby Morris Island for further incoming fire. As they peered through the early morning haze, the crew saw a large standard waving beyond the island’s dunes. It was a flag of ominous red color with a white palmetto. The state of South Carolina had, in effect, declared war on the United States.

The Star of the West made it safely out to sea, and eventually back to New York. The Confederates opened fired on Fort Sumter itself in April, leading to four years of civil war. Hopefully, we can resolve our differences more peacefully these days.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com